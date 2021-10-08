A dedication ceremony was held Oct. 4 at Yancey Park to honor Edina’s pioneering Black families.

Yancey Park was renamed from Garden Park in October of last year to honor the Yancey family, including B.C. Yancey and Ellen Yancey, who lived in Edina near the late 1800s.

A historical marker providing information on Yancey Park and the Yancey family was unveiled at the event.

