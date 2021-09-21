Edina Morningside Community Church’s historian Doug Fuerst stopped by a house under construction last year that he knew might have some interesting treasures.
The home, which had been the site of the church’s chapel in the early 20th century, was being redeveloped into a $1.4 million modernized home. The redeveloped home went up for sale in July. While visiting the property to see if there were any remnants of the old chapel, Fuerst wasn’t disappointed.
The home’s contractors had just discovered some building foundations from the early 20th century, in addition to several artifacts dating to different points throughout the 1900s. These consisted of pieces from the old chapel, like a section of the hand-stenciled plaster ceiling and a wood board with the signature of a former church deacon, dated 1914.
Other artifacts included a drill, beer bottle and water heater, all likely from around the 1930s, after the church had left the site.
A 1950s-era washboard and a Morningside Grocery advertisement, likely from the 1960s, were also found.
“It just was so interesting because we did not know much about the place. And we didn’t actually know it was a church until Doug walked in,” said Jeff Maas, the developer of the property. “Then we started looking around and keeping our eyes open.”
The old chapel, which housed the services for the Morningside Community Church at 4003 Morningside Road, was built in the fall of 1909 and included a pulpit, organ, bentwood chairs and melodeon. The ceiling was made with hand-stenciled plaster – later to be one of the pieces found as part of the redevelopment, Fuerst said.
A book written for the 100th anniversary of the Edina Morningside Community Church, called “The Gathering Together,” by Marjorie Myers Douglas, cited a newspaper description of the church at the time: a “little box-like structure, looking like a bird house magnified.”
The church, seeing exponential growth in membership, moved to its current location at Morningside Road and Grimes Avenue and began services there in late 1921, Fuerst said. The old chapel was then “modified” for use as a home, occupied by Rev. Francis Price and his wife, the book noted.
The foundation that was found in the redevelopment – and which still remains as part of the new home – was part of the front side of the chapel. Once the redevelopment team hit the foundation level, they began demolishing walls and encountered a surprise, Maas said.
“We started to get into rooms that we hadn’t seen before,” he said. “They were in the foundation. So once we took the wood away, you know they had just been walled up.”
Then, a wall was removed, revealing a hidden stairway leading to the basement, which was dug in 1914. Those stairs also remain as part of the new home, now becoming a hideaway spot for kids to play, Maas noted.
A spare board, signed by a deacon of the church, Francis Hendrichs, in 1914, was likely from the construction of the basement, Fuerst said.
Finding the stairs “was a pleasant surprise that lay hidden for years and lost to time,” Fuerst said in an email to the Sun Current.
While demolishing parts of the home, the contractors came across the pieces, which were found in the large open area leading from the stairs, Maas said. “They asked me, they said, ‘Do you want us to pitch this stuff?’ I said no,” he recalled, laughing.
The church is holding onto the piece of plaster ceiling and the wood boar after Maas gifted the artifacts to the church’s archives this summer, Fuerst said.
“The church archives is grateful to (Maas) ... for gifting the artifacts to the church archives collection,” Fuerst said in an email.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.