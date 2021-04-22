In an event hosted by the Edina Chamber of Commerce April 14, three Edina High School students presented their ideas for new businesses to “sharks,” a cue toward ABC’s hit television show, “Shark Tank.”
During the event, each of the three young entrepreneurs had to present their business proposal to three ‘sharks,’ who are local business executives. Unlike the television show, which has each “shark” invest their own money, this occasion awarded the winning student with $500. The two runner-ups got $100 each. The Chamber provided these funds from event proceeds.
The “sharks” included Bonnie Speer McGrath, founding chair of Tiger 21 in the metro; Paul R. Mooty, vice chairman and partner for Faribault Woolen Mill Company; and Kevin McArdle, founder and CEO of SureSwift Capital.
The students, who are part of the student business association DECA, included Vishal Dasani, of Ploutos Investment App; Elodie Jones, of Bodiecelli; and Robbie Smith, of Edina Boys Lawncare. Jones won the competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.