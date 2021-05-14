The Edina Garden Council hosted its 2021 Plant Sale this weekend.

Its selection of commercial plants increased this year, for both annuals and perennials.

Due to the Edina Garden Council’s work on the Tranquility Garden at Arneson Acres Park, they had ordered lots of perennials and were faced with a surplus. Those perennials were included in the sale. Proceeds from the sale go toward horticulture scholarships and improvements in Edina parks, like the Tranquility Garden, which is a project undertaken by the Garden Council to create an improved space for guests to relax.

The new garden now has a seat wall and pergola with other improvements to be added over the next year.

