A Space Shuttle-themed cake is on display at the Church of St. Patrick Feb. 2, ready to be auctioned off alongside several other elaborately decorated delectables as part of the Edina Education Fund’s biggest fundraiser, the Cake-Off. The cake was an homage to the district’s participation in the national Student Spaceflight Experiments Program, which gave learners the opportunity to design and propose microgravity experiments. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
Randy Smasal, Edina Schools’ assistant superintendent, speaks to the Cake-Off crowd about the Spaceflight Experiments Program, highlighting the winning team from Edina High School whose experiment will be conducted by astronauts in orbit this summer. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
Edina Education Fund Cake-Off attendees give a standing ovation as Randy Smasal, assistant superintendent of the district, congratulates the winning team of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
Morningside Cakes' cartoon cake with vanilla cake, butter cream and fondant, on display for the Edina Education Fund's annual Cake-Off fundraiser event Feb. 2 at the Church of St. Patrick. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
An Edina green sheet cake featuring a book worm among books and an "Edina Schools Rock" sign on display before the auction at the Edina Education Fund's annual Cake-off fundraiser. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
Edina Education Fund members, students and parents watch a video of Student Spaceflight Experiment Program participants, grades fifth through 12th, sharing what they learned from creating their experiment proposals for the program. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
Kathy Rendleman, executive director of the Edina Education Fund, poses with one of the cakes that was up for auction at the education fund's annual Cake-Off fundraising event Feb. 2 at the Church of St. Patrick. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
A green "cake" hat on display for auction at the Feb. 2 Edina Education Fund Cake-Off. (Sun Current staff photo by Megan Phillips)
