Stella Beck, an Edina High School junior, shows her passion while performing in the Jazz portion of the state dance team tournament Feb. 17 at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Edina dancers placed fourth in Jazz and sixth in the Kick category. It was the first time the team has placed in the top six and competed in the tournament’s final round, said head coach Kristin Biwan. (Photo by Hannah Davis, Forest Lake Times)
Members of the Edina dance team perform their jazz routine at Target Center Feb 17. (Photo by Hannah Davis, Forest Lake Times)
From left to right, senior Peyton Beck, senior Meredith Wosmek and junior Stella Beck celebrate the Edina Dance Team’s impressive showing during the awards ceremony at the state dance team tournament.
Members of the Edina dance team perform their high kick routine Feb. 17 at Target Center. (Photo by Hannah Davis, Forest Lake Times)
The Edina dance team executes their high kick routine that qualified the team for finals in the state tournament. (Photo by Hannah Davis, Forest Lake Times)
Edina dancers jump for joy after learning they will move on to finals for high kick. (Photo by Hannah Davis, Forest Lake Times)
