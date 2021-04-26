Edina Community Lutheran Church held a series of daily vigils leading up to the verdict of the Derek Chauvin trial. This initiative, led by the church’s Racial Justice and Advocacy Committee, is meant to show support for the BIPOC community, according to a description of the event.
“This will be a time to stand together against racism and for justice in solidarity with all Black, Brown and Indigenous people. We’ll come together to reflect, pray, march, and bear witness,” the description said. Only members of the church were invited in order to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.
Every night, members of the church, after hearing a bell ring, begin to walk in silence to France Avenue. Then, after returning to the church, Pastor Jeff Sartain provides a prayer. On the first night of the vigil, which took place April 16, members held signs like “Black Lives Matter” and “Honk if you’re anti-racist.” Many cars that passed honked and waved at the group.
