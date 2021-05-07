The city of Edina held its annual Arbor Day celebration this year with the planting of 10 trees on April 30 along the Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail at Fred Richards Park. Half of the trees are species that cope well with a changing climate and the other half are pollinators.
featured
Photos: Edina celebrates Arbor Day
Trending Now
-
Stacie Stanley chosen as Edina Public Schools' next superintendent
-
Jefferson girls build to 4-1 start after 19-4 win over Holy Angels
-
Feud between Bloomington apartment residents results in stabbing
-
Letter: Technology isn’t a teacher
-
In 4-3 vote, Hennepin County Board declines to condemn tear gas, projectiles
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.