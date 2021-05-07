The city of Edina held its annual Arbor Day celebration this year with the planting of 10 trees on April 30 along the Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail at Fred Richards Park. Half of the trees are species that cope well with a changing climate and the other half are pollinators.

