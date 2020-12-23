South View Middle School sixth-grader Augie Lassig has had an interest in trains since he was young.
It started with Thomas the Tank Engine toy sets as a young boy. Now, it’s an expertise in model-train building.
So when Jamie Carl, owner of Edina boutique Serge + Jane, envisioned a “Home Alone”-inspired holiday display for her store, a collaboration between the shop owner and the young hobbyist seemed perfect.
After some conversations about how the display could work, the plan came to fruition. Lassig would put together a model train on a track in the store’s window – with an attached Michael Jordan cutout reminiscent of the movie’s pretend party scene – while Carl would add details like “Wet Bandit” wanted posters, Buzz’s tarantula and paint cans suspended from the ceiling.
“I was just so happy that I was able to help make this a reality,” Lassig said. “It’s been one of the highlights of the year for me.”
Carl first came up with the idea for a “Home Alone” window display when she opened the shop last holiday season. While Lassig set up the model train, it was Carl’s responsibility to find a Michael Jordan cutout. This, she said, was difficult due the spring release of Jordan’s popular ESPN documentary, “The Last Dance.” After having to bid on eBay, Carl finally procured a cutout.
Elements of the display also include a mannequin-like cutout spinning on a record player, a “Home Alone” movie poster and a doormat with the quote, ‘I’m gonna give you to the count of 10 to get your ugly, yella, no-good keister off my property.’
