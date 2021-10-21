District leaders and staff from Edina Public Schools joined prominent business leaders, in partnership with the Edina Chamber of Commerce, in conversations Oct. 15 on how they can work together to “broaden and deepen learning experiences for Edina students,” according to a district statement.

The event, held at the Edina Country Club, featured a presentation by Superintendent Stacie Stanley, conversation prompts for attendees, and at the end, a compilation of ideas to move forward with.

The conversation prompts, to be discussed at tables mixed with district staff and business professionals, covered topics including emerging industry demands, essential skills to meet those demands and how those compare with the district’s “Profile of an Edina Learner.”

Some of the skills mentioned were familiarity with technology, an open-minded perspective, being flexible and understanding time management.

The last half-hour of the event was an “idea harvest,” which had a concluding theme of a commitment to continue the partnerships that started with the event, the district said.

Copyright ©2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments