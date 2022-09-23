Cyclists ride the newly constructed Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail boardwalk Sept. 16 in Edina. Local leaders and Three Rivers representatives gathered that day to celebrate the completion of the boardwalk, which marked the end of the trail’s construction. The 15-mile trail goes through Hopkins, Minnetonka, Edina, Richfield and Bloomington. It officially opened in 2018, but the 1,100-foot-long boardwalk, located near Highway 169 and Londonberry Road, was yet to be completed as trail users followed a temporary alignment for that section. Learn more about the regional trail here: threeriversparks.org/location/nine-mile-creek-regional-trail (Sun Current staff photos by Andrew Wig)
From left, Minnetonka City Councilmember Kimberly Wilburn, Edina City Councilmember Carolyn Jackson and John Gibbs, the Three Rivers representative for District 5, take part in the ribbon cutting for the Nine Mile Creek Regional trail boardwalk. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)
Cyclists ride the newly constructed Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail boardwalk Sept. 16 in Edina. Local leaders and Three Rivers representatives gathered that day to celebrate the completion of the boardwalk, which marked the end of the trail’s construction. The 15-mile trail goes through Hopkins, Minnetonka, Edina, Richfield and Bloomington. It officially opened in 2018, but the 1,100-foot-long boardwalk, located near Highway 169 and Londonberry Road, was yet to be completed as trail users followed a temporary alignment for that section. Learn more about the regional trail here: threeriversparks.org/location/nine-mile-creek-regional-trail (Sun Current staff photos by Andrew Wig)
From left, Minnetonka City Councilmember Kimberly Wilburn, Edina City Councilmember Carolyn Jackson and John Gibbs, the Three Rivers representative for District 5, take part in the ribbon cutting for the Nine Mile Creek Regional trail boardwalk. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.