Parishioners at Edina’s Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on March 20 packed a 40-foot shipping container with goods to be given to their sister parish’s schools in Mamponteng, Ghana. The goods were destined for the sister parish’s own Our Lady of Grace Senior High School, in addition to several other schools serving kindergarten through junior high. The container had playground supplies and equipment, books, technology equipment, sporting goods and ATVs for traveling the campuses. Mamponteng’s Our Lady of Grace Senior High School was created in 2013 and has more than 650 students, housing more than 500 of them in four dormitories.

Copyright ©2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments