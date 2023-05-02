A new clock donated by Pacy Erck, center, will help golfers at Braemar Golf Course make their tee times. Erck was joined by Braemar General Manager Joe Abood, left, and Edina Mayor Jim Hovland for a clock unveiling ceremony April 28 at the golf course. The four-sided post clock, inspired by designs from the 1800s, is located near the putting and chipping practice areas on the way to the first tee. Erck, a longtime city booster who has been involved with the golf course since it opened in 1964, donated $30,000 to bring the clock to Braemar. After the clock unveiling, she almost got $10,000 back in a putting contest that was part of the celebration. See more photos on page 14. (Sun Current photo by Andrew Wig)
Pacy Erck, left, reacts to barely missing a 50-foot putt that would have won her the $10,000 Putt for Cash challenge, sponsored by Key Cadillac at Braemar Golf Course April 28. Meanwhile, Tommy Koehler, PGA director of golf at Braemar, crouches in disbelief while Edina Mayor Jim Hovland reacts with similar astonishment. Anyone could take part in the contest by attempting a qualifying putt for free. Once in the contest, the entrants had to make putts of 10 and 20 feet before attempting a 50-footer to take home the money. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)
Scott Parssinen, PGA head golf professional at Braemar, measures a ball’s distance from the hole during of a preliminary portion of the contest, while Braemar General Manager Joseph Abood stands in the background. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)
