Paige Cook, from Funtime Funktions, fire dances at the Fire & Ice event on Feb. 4 at the Nolan Mains plaza of 50th & France. Attendees of the event, hosted by the 50th & France Business and Professional Association and sponsored by Buhl Investors, saw the reveal of an art installation called the Wondrous Whirling Orb, designed by Christopher Lutter-Gardella and created by Big Animal Productions, LLC. Other winter-themed activities also took place at the event, including bonfires with s’mores and ice carving. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
An ice carving by Rob “Iceman” Graham sits at the Nolan Mains plaza. An art installation called the Wondrous Whirling Orb, design by Christopher Lutter-Gardella and created by Big Animal Productions, LLC, is on display in the background. The installation, representing the sun, was an illuminated sphere comprised of 4,000 upcycled plastic water bottles. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Artist Christopher Lutter-Gardella stands alongside his bear puppet at a Feb. 4 event celebrating the reveal of Lutter-Gardella’s Wondrous Whirling Orb art installation. The event took place on the Nolan Mains plaza at 50th & France. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
The Knudson family, comprised of (from left to right) Karl, 10, Jakob, 7, Mike and Bjorn, 4, roasts s’mores at a bonfire as part of the Fire & Ice event at 50th & France. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Kids spin the wheel of the Wondrous Whirling Orb at the Fire & Ice event Feb. 4. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
A sign for the Wondrous Whirling Orb is displayed in front of the art installation at 50th & France. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
