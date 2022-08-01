The Edina School District is responding to the discovery of a noose found hanging at the Edina Community Center July 26.
A district staff member found the noose “harnessed to an implement on the roof and hung in one of the courtyards,” states an email sent to district students and families by Superintendent Stacie Stanley. “A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm, and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other non-dominant groups. We stand against racism and condemn hate.”
After appealing to the public for help identifying an individual shown in security camera footage, police established a teenage boy as a suspect, and the investigation remains active, according to a statement from the city.
Upon its discovery, the noose was removed immediately, Stanley’s email said. But the message of hate reverberated.
“These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change,” she wrote.
The Edina School Board issued its own statement about the noose. “Let us be clear. There is no place for bigotry, hate and racism in our schools, our community or our society … and certainly not in a place dedicated to the education of our children. We will not stand for it,” the board statement said.
The noose discovery came one week after anti-Asian, anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ writings were found on the tennis courts outside Kuhlman Stadium.
“In addition to these two incidents, residents in Edina this week received some anti-semitic things on their lawn, just yesterday,” School Boardmember Karen Gabler said at a July 26 special board meeting that was scheduled before the noose discovery.
The board pledged to work to “deepen our commitment to take actionable steps that ensure the safety and well-being of those harmed by this within our schools. We hold ourselves accountable to this work and invite our community to do the same. Impactful change will take all of us.”
One program in that vein is One Town, One Family, a series of community conversations facilitated by the district. In the series, various Edina community organizations join the YMCA UnitedHealth Group Equity Innovation Center of Excellence to discuss diversity, equity and inclusion.
“It is important that our community join these conversations to demonstrate that these acts of hate and harm do not reflect who we are,” Stanely wrote. The next session in the series is set for 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Edina High School cafeteria.
The noose and the tennis court writings were found on school property, “but it ripples throughout our community,” Board Chair Erica Allenburg said at the July 26 meeting.
There has been discussion about engaging in a broader discussion with community leaders such as legislators, the City Council and the mayor, Allenburg said.
Hovland weighed in with a statement the day after the noose discovery. “We just celebrated in Edina our newest national holiday, Juneteenth, and the end of slavery. It was a recognition of what was wrong with the past but would be right about the future,” he wrote. “Now, yesterday, in our community, a hangman’s noose was found dangling from a beam at the Edina Community Center.”
Hovland said he was “outraged,” and spoke against any impulse to diminish the incident. “Let’s make it clear – a noose is never a prank. It is hate speech in its most virulent form, a blatant bigoted symbol that causes us to think of the era of crosses burning in the dark hours of night and cloaked Klansmen terrorizing families in another part of our country,” he wrote.
Addressing future district messaging regarding the noose, School Boardmember Karen Gabler pondered whether the School District should mention the noose specifically and instead speak in broader terms.
“The reason that popped into my head is, are we giving fuel to the fire? Someone’s looking for attention in this,” Gabler said. “ … They wanted to be discovered. They wanted this to have shock value.”
The board’s task, she said, is to answer the question, “How do you take the wind out of their sails, and also come out really strong with a statement of, ‘We will not stand for this and will not tolerate this.’?”
Allenburg contended that the appearance of the noose needs to be mentioned specifically. “I think that sometimes things are so egregious that they have to be called out,” she said.
In its response, the School District ought to tap experts on hate crimes, Boardmember Sarah Shaw said. “We don’t have a magic wand to fix this, even though I think we all wish we did. You can only go so far, I think, as a group of seven,” she said referring to the School Board.
In addition to the conversations that need to take place, the district also needs to assess its security camera systems, Allenburg said, “because I want to make sure that as an institution, if things like this happen, that we are able to find out who did them.”
Hovland acknowledged the fear that the hateful messages can inspire. “Our hearts ache for the members of our community who are experiencing a full range of emotions as a result of the appearance of this awful noose, from feeling uncomfortable to feeling targeted or fearful,” he wrote.
“We want everyone to know in Edina that we stand with each of you suffering from this occurrence and we stand with each other in condemning hate and racism and in making it clear these despicable actions are not representative of the values of our community and will not be tolerated.”
