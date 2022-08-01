Noose person of interest, Edina

Amid an investigation into a noose that was found hanging at the Edina Community Center, Edina Police released this image from security camera footage in an effort to identify the individual pictured. Police believed the individual may have had information related to the incident. (Photo courtesy city of Edina)

The Edina School District is responding to the discovery of a noose found hanging at the Edina Community Center July 26.

A district staff member found the noose “harnessed to an implement on the roof and hung in one of the courtyards,” states an email sent to district students and families by Superintendent Stacie Stanley. “A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm, and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other non-dominant groups. We stand against racism and condemn hate.”

