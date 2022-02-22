A pedestrian bridge over Highway 62 connecting Rosland Park to the Concord neighborhood was struck by a vehicle late last month, prompting its closure by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The underside of the bridge was damaged Jan. 27 by a truck going westbound. The bridge will remain closed until further notice, according to a city statement sent to the community. Because of the extent of the damage, the city said the bridge is expected to be closed for a long period of time.
MnDOT does not have an estimated timeframe for when the bridge could reopen, regardless of whether it requires only a repair or complete replacement, Kirsten Klein, a spokesperson for MnDOT, told the Sun Current.
But making the bridge ADA compliant will be a consideration in either case, she noted.
“We’re still trying to gather what all we can and are able to do,” Klein said. The timeframe “depends on what we can do in the interim.”
She added, “That overheight load that hit it, it just really did a lot of damage and so we would never open it until it was safe.”
When asked whether MnDOT had heard from people in the community on this issue, Klein said it had, with many asking when the bridge would reopen.
The city acknoweldged in a public statement that the bridge is significant for the community and that it has current deficiencies, like the lack of ADA compliance. “Staff has also been working with MnDOT to develop plans for an ADA-compliant bridge at this location,” the statement said.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the public’s patience as MnDOT works to resolve this issue,” the statement added.
The cost to repair or replace the bridge is not yet known, according to Klein.
The closure of the bridge was also brought up at the Feb. 2 Edina City Council meeting. Edina City Manager Scott Neal told the council it should not expect the bridge to reopen soon.
“The feedback that we’re getting from MnDOT staff is that it could take awhile to actually diagnose and figure out the remedy for that bridge,” Neal said.
If it needs to be entirely removed and replaced, planning would still have to take place, he added.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.