Bob Reith Jr. was a golf, hockey star for the Orioles
Bob Reith Jr. was inducted into the St. Louis Park High School Hall of Fame in 2007, not only for his success on the golf course and hockey rink.
An all-state golfer at Park, Reith went on to a stellar 56-year membership with the Minnesota Section of the PGA finding success many times over nearly six decades beginning with the 1969 Minnesota State Open.
Reith, 80, recently passed away after battling genetic heart issues since the mid to late 30s, according to brother Chuck Reith.
Hockey
He helped take the Orioles hockey team to the state tournament, including a win over Edina to advance to state in 1958. Once at state, he was part of a 5-1 upset win over Duluth East and scored the lone goal in a 3-1 loss to St. Paul Harding in the state semifinals. The two-time captain also scored in the third period of a 3-2 loss to South St. Paul in the third-place game to earn All-State Tournament honors.
According to his St. Louis Park Hall of Fame biography, Reith had fun playing for coach Peter Zanna. “He was a great guy and he also made school important,” Reith said.
Golfing at Park, Reith was the No. 1 golfer on the team earning three All-Conference honors.
Reith went on to play one season with the Minnesota Gophers hockey team before turning his attention to golf. He was part of the PGA Tour in 1964-65 (making nine cuts in 14 events in 1965) then qualified to play on the Senior PGA Tour in 1990-96.
Golf
It wasn’t any surprise that golf would be a lifelong pursuit as the previous four generations of the Reith family were heavily involved in the game going back to the oldest golf club in England where Bob Reith’s great-great-grandfather at Royal Blackheath Club. Reith’s father, Bob Sr. was inducted into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame after a long career as a club professional.
Reith was the club professional at Edina Country Club from 1967-81. His first stop as a club professional came at Northland Country Club in Duluth for a year before returning to the Twin Cities.
As for his playing career, Reith had nine other top-10 finishes in the State Open plus four Minnesota PGA Championships (1964, 1967, 1969 and 1972) and 11 top-10 finishes.
“He was considered maybe not the best but one of the top three players in the state,” Chuck Reith said, with the older brother joining George Shortridge and Joel Goldstrand as the top players in the state during their era.
Bob Reith thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to play on the senior tour. “At the time it was a great opportunity because it was more of a celebrity thing,” Chuck said. “Not it’s more competitive but when he was out there he wasn’t received well by the guys.”
Bob Reith qualified for the senior tour through a process while other players qualified through past winnings. “He really enjoyed the hell out of it but as you get older the putter goes to crap and at the time they were introducing the long putter and that added to the confusion.”
He went on to help Golf Galaxy create and implement its policy to hire licensed PGA professionals at each store. As the director of golf, Reith was responsible for training the PGA pros, attending all store openings, and participate in many of the company’s charitable events.
Reith also played a role in getting the PGA to change its rules so certified professionals could keep their status beyond working on a golf course.
He went on to work for an insurance agency, Century World in Steven’s Point, Wisconsin, before retiring to Sun City Center, Florida, near Tampa.
Reith was inducted into the Minnesota Golf Hall of Fame in 2003.
A quote on his hall of fame plaque speaks to finding a passion in life and developing that into a career: “If you had to work for a living, which we all do, I couldn’t have asked for anything that was easier or more fun.”
(Photo courtesy of the PGA Minnesota Section)
Bob Reith, Jr. captured the 1969 Minnesota State Open, his third of four titles spanning eight years 1964-1972.
