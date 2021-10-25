The Parent Leadership Council hosted an Edina School Board candidate forum that was attended by all six of those vying for a seat on the board Oct. 12.
The forum, held at the Edina Community Center, is among other forums that have been held ahead of the upcoming off-cycle election, Nov. 2. A previous forum, led by the League of Women Voters Edina, took place in September, and another forum hosted by the Edina Chinese Association and Minnesota International Chinese School was held Oct. 16.
The Parent Leadership Council forum’s moderator, Caron Trierweiler, asked the candidates several questions, addressing topics including the role of equity in schools and ways to measure student social and emotional wellness. The forum also included lightning-round questions, which allowed candidates to give a swift “yes-or-no” answer.
Candidates for the four open board seats are Erica Allenburg, Dan Arom, Michael Birdman, Karen Gabler, Owen Michaelson and Nicole Schnell.
Equity in Edina Schools
Trierweiler asked the candidates their thoughts on the district’s approach to equity and how it is addressed in the 2020-25 Strategic Plan. One of the key strategies outlined in that plan is ensuring an “equitable and inclusive school culture,” with space for exploring multiple perspectives, fostering belonging, eliminating barriers and retaining diverse staff.
In response to the question, Birdman said he supports these continued efforts by the district through the Strategic Plan, recognizing a need for equity for all. “We must ensure that we are organized around meeting adequately all students’ needs,” he said.
Michaelson spoke about critical race theory, which has been a nationwide hot-button topic of discussion within school curricula. Generally, it is a concept that speaks on a systemic pattern of racism that has created inequity for people of color. He suggested that critical race theory is being taught in the district, but the Sun Current could not verify that claim.
“Let’s abandon critical race theory. It’s distracting us. Let’s commit ourselves to a full accounting of the ugly aspects of our history. But let’s not sell short the marvels of our society, government and economy,” Michaelson said.
Schnell mentioned that she likes critical thinking and has two children in high school now, where “they’re able to have civil discourse and discussion.” She added that she’s in favor of equity and “having the conversation.”
Arom called civil discourse “incredibly important.” He added that eliminating barriers and giving students access to resources and opportunities is the duty of the board and district.
Gabler emphasized that equity is not just about race, but about needs related to learning, physical ability and socioeconomic status. She shared a story about volunteering at an event where the district provided a bus for kids who needed transportation. This was an example of “equity in action,” she said.
Allenburg said a focus on equity is not a social agenda, but rather for “the success of students.” Of the Strategic Plan equity initiative, she said she would want to see it be “more robust,” with participation in advanced coursework and collaboration.
Student social and emotional wellness
Another question asked of candidates was how the district should monitor the social and emotional health of students, including what role teachers should play. Trierweiler mentioned the “small number” of counselors in the district. At the high school, the counselor-to-student ratio is 1:270, and at the middle school, 1:490, the district told the Sun Current.
Schnell said she’s not supportive of much measurement and evaluation on social and emotional health, but rather continued conversations with parents, teachers and others who are around the student.
This topic is a “high critical area of focus” for students and teachers, Birdman said. “Where we need to be able to be supportive is trying to ensure that we’re trying to pick up on signs and early intervention,” he said, adding that he is unsure if the teacher should be tasked to solve that problem.
Having students back in face-to-face learning is “the best thing we can do for their social-emotional health,” Michaelson said. He added that though the issue is significant, the mission of the district is education, not therapeutics. Mastery of a subject matter could help social-emotional health, he added.
Gabler said mental health has been a big concern for students even before the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s significant because “we can’t even talk about academics if we have students who are struggling mentally.” She advocated for partnerships, such as with the Edina Education Fund, for outside resources.
Improved communication between teachers, families and students would be beneficial, Arom noted. “The relationship building is the fundamental piece of a lot of the teaching relationship, you essentially have to make that connection with each student and understand where they are as a person,” he said.
It is imperative that the district consider social and emotional health, because without it, students and teachers are unable to learn and teach, Allenburg said. She noted that information from the Panorama survey and Minnesota Student Survey is helpful to assess student belonging and other factors for social and emotional health.
Lightning round replies
For the forum’s lightning round, each candidate was expected to answer “yes” or “no” by holding up a paddle featuring either a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down.
Candidates Allenburg, Arom, Birdman and Gabler said they supported the district technology levy, which was approved by voters earlier this year. Michaelson and Schnell said they did not. Those same two candidates said they supported federal school vouchers for private education and did not support a mask mandate in the district. During the lightning round, the other four candidates’ views on those topics stood in opposition to Michaelson’s and Schnell’s.
Gabler, Allenburg, Schnell, Birdman and Arom said they supported the COVID-19 vaccine mandate or regular testing for teachers. Michaelson said he opposed it.
At the time of the forum, Birdman, Arom, Allenburg and Gabler said they had not received the endorsement of Education Minnesota-Edina, the local teacher’s union. Later last week, those four candidates did receive that endorsement.
All candidates indicated they had attended a board work session and regular meeting in its entirety to prepare for a potential position on the board.
All candidates also supported the idea that teachers and principals should have input in courses offered in their buildings. Also, all agreed that the the district’s teaching and learning department should be part of discussions when the board is creating policy on new course offerings. Five of the six candidates said either “yes” or “mostly” to a question about whether the district’s courses are rigorous enough. Schnell said “no.”
Other questions asked throughout the forum addressed ways the district could build trust with the community, the meaning of the district mission statement, where budget cuts would be made if needed and thoughts on the role of standardized testing. To view the forum in full, go to the district’s YouTube page at youtube.com/user/isd273.
