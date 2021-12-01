A development project that would combine market-rate rental apartments with owner-occupied townhomes is being proposed in Edina.
The proposal, being led by DJR Architecture, was presented as a sketch plan to the Edina Planning Commission at its meeting Nov. 17. The preliminary plans feature about 18 for-sale townhome-style units and about 170 market-rate rental units at a site that is located within the Greater Southdale District.
If built, it would provide among the first owner-occupied affordable housing units to be constructed in more than two decades in the city.
“This, hopefully, is the beginning of a change by starting to weave it into this new evolving area around Southdale,” Dean Dovolis, owner of DJR, told the Sun Current.
The seven-story development would encompass a 2.37-acre site, located at 4071 77th St. W. near Pentagon Park and Edina’s border with Bloomington. The site, which currently houses a one-story 1960’s-era office and warehouse building, sits near the cross-over of Interstate 494 and Highway 100.
The townhomes would range in size between two- and three-bedrooms while the rental units would range from studio size to two-bedrooms plus dens. Each townhome would have a dedicated two-car garage on the interior of the development and a total of 200 parking spaces would be provided for the rental units. The above-ground parking garage would be screened by the two-story townhomes that wrap around the building, according to city documents.
Off-street parking is also proposed with two spaces for delivery use. The development could also include 20 spaces for guests.
An amenity deck is featured in the preliminary plans with interior amenity space, a pool and green space.
The last time owner-occupied affordable housing units were constructed in Edina was when condos at Centennial Lakes were built more than two decades ago.
DJR is currently involved in another project in Edina, originally proposed as a sketch plan for 4404 Valley View Rd. or the old Burley’s Hair Salon site, for owner-occupied affordable units. But since its proposal, the project has seen backlash from residents, who said it diverged from the small area plan for that district, as seen in a July 29 guest column written to the Sun Current. But others saw the proposal as filling a pressing need in Edina – for owner-occupied affordable housing – according to another guest column to the Sun Current, Aug. 12.
Dovolis told the Sun Current that the Burley’s site project is “in the process of being evaluated.”
But he said owner-occupied affordable housing is still needed in Edina, which is why DJR is again undertaking a project with this type of housing.
The new rental-townhome proposal is “a very conscious effort to bring that discussion forward and really say, folks, we need to diversify our housing, not just on the rental side, but also on the ownership side of the equation,” Dovolis, also an Edina resident, said. “The thing about ownership housing is the people can build equity over time, they have a permanent place to call home.”
Dovolis added, “I hope that this becomes a lead for many more that may follow us.”
The site is situated in an area covered by the Greater Southdale District Plan, which was established in 2018. The plan is generally focused on supporting “dynamic streets, engaging parks and public spaces, and well-conceived and enduring buildings,” according to city documents.
The townhomes will set the standard for other developments in this evolving area with the goal of creating, “a very nice, vibrant, active neighborhood,” Dovolis said.
The development would be required to gain a comprehensive plan amendment for the increased density as well as a rezoning to planned unit development for parking, setback and floor-to-area ratio variances requested and to ensure affordable housing, city documents said.
The site is also located within the 100-year flood plain, so mitigation efforts must also be addressed in the formal applications, city documents said. DJR’s project description notes that the building is located on a high-water table – thus the need for solely at- or above-ground parking – and that it intends to implement stormwater management systems both below and above ground.
Planning Commissioners provided feedback to Sheldon Berg, a principal for DJR, at the meeting, regarding the new proposal, largely expressing support for the inclusion of for-sale affordable townhomes and the overall plan. Suggested changes included providing activation elements on all sides of the building, moving access to the internal parking garage and surface parking spaces to the back of the building and looking into providing electric vehicle chargers. Commissioners also said the project should integrate comments by Mic Johnson, the city’s architectural advisor with the Architectural Field Office, that were expressed in a report to the city.
The report gave recommendations on various aspects of the project, such as adding townhome units to the back of the building for more public realm enhancement, completing a sidewalk that goes around the entire building, among other suggestions.
The development team will present a sketch plan to the Edina City Council Nov. 7. Dovolis said if the council is supportive, they will likely submit a formal application in February. If approved, construction is expected to start in spring or summer of 2022.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.