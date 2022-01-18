As the new Edina School Boardmembers begin their first month of governing, their predecessors have had a chance to reflect on their time as district leaders over the past four years.
The outgoing boardmembers, Matthew Fox, Ellen Jones and Owen Michaelson, took their seats for the final time last month. The members received a commemorative plaque for their service on the board during the Dec. 13 regular meeting, during which they were honored, as Board Chair Erica Allenburg put it, for “their excellent contribution to our school district.”
The newly elected members were chosen by Edina voters in November. Those members – Dan Arom, Karen Gabler, Michael Birdman and incumbent Allenburg – officially began their tenures Jan. 1. Michaelson had run for a second term but was not re-elected.
Each of the three recently departed boardmembers were elected to their first term on the board in the 2017 election, which saw a field of 12 candidates.
The 2017 board election was particularly contentious, marked by ideological and political divides among the candidates and broader community, according to a Sun Current article published after the election. These divides stemmed from claims that the district’s equity work resulted in declining standardized test scores, the article noted. Of those elected that year, Michaelson was the sole boardmember to campaign on that position.
Time on the board
Over the past four years, boardmembers have experienced several notable events, including a lawsuit over free speech, another intense 2019 board election, the creation of the 2020-25 Strategic Plan, the appointment of a new superintendent, Stacie Stanley, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Reflecting on the past four years, Fox, who most recently served as the board’s treasurer, said the district is in a better place now than it was four years ago. He cited the district’s triple-A bond rating, strong capital reserves, a new strategic plan, new language programming and an early literacy plan.
Changing start times and launching a COVID-19 surveillance testing program last year were also positives, Fox noted.
“It’s important as a board member, when you come in, that you set goals, and then you have a scorecard when you’re done,” he said. “I’m really happy with the way that those things went, especially given dealing with the global health pandemic.”
Michaelson, for his part, said that raising awareness of the significance of third-grade literacy was his biggest contribution. “If they’re not reading by the end of third grade, they’re going to be in a pretty significant point of disadvantage,” he said.
Michaelson added that being part of the curriculum discussion and getting students back into school for in-person learning were also significant pieces of his leadership. He also said he felt “a sense of accomplishment” for keeping the board’s Policy Committee running smoothly, as Michaelson had served as its chair for the past two years.
Though he lost the 2021 election, Michaelson said he believed it was fair despite his disappointment in the outcome. He noted that off-cycle elections typically see significantly less turnout than a regular election and cost the district money.
“Whether I won or not is beside the point. I think it does the community and democracy a disservice,” he said.
But before that election, Michaelson and his former colleagues had the opportunity to choose the district’s new leader.
After the board had undergone a search process for a new superintendent in early 2021, its members were discussing the three final candidates. Before going into more in-depth discussions, the board conducted a straw poll to assess where each of the candidates ranked among the boardmembers. Soon, it was revealed that all had chosen Stanley as their first choice, which was a memorable moment for Jones.
“When we looked around the room to see other board members, there was this sense of unity and delight that was just palpable,” Jones said.
Being on the board has showed her that the community is more unified than it likely thinks it is, she said. “There are aspects where we can agree. And I think that we need to focus more on those areas that we can agree on,” Jones said.
She said that as a boardmember, she prioritized listening to all sides, putting students first and ensuring board objectives were clear. She added that she is proud of her work creating the board’s Legislative Action Committee.
Dealing with COVID
Dealing with the pandemic over the past nearly two years has been challenging, Jones said. “COVID changed the community’s expectation of the function of the board almost overnight. We were expected to be epidemiologists and child psychologists and public health experts.”
The fact that the virus was new added a layer of uncertainty, which made it difficult to make decisions, she noted.
“Making the right decision for the students and the staff and the community weighed heavily on me,” Jones said.
As the pandemic has continued since early 2019, tension between parents and school boards across the country has intensified with the implementation of certain COVID-19 mitigation measures, like masking. In some cases, violent behavior and vitriolic language toward school board members gained the nation’s attention.
The Edina community has been “quite animated” on the issue of COVID-19 and mitigation measures, Michaelson noted. He recalled one weekend right before the start of classes in 2020 where the board received “an avalanche of emails” in a three-day period of time.
That next board meeting, which was streamed, attracted thousands of online watchers, Michaelson recollected.
And even with some extreme behavior of parents in school board meetings in other parts of the nation, Michaelson said he had “no reason to believe it would get out of control” when in-person community comment resumed in Edina.
Keeping up on recent research was a demanding aspect of informing decisions around the pandemic, he noted.
Actively listening to parents who have concerns about their children, even when they may be frustrated or disrespectful, was an important part of being a boardmember, Fox said. He added that communicating next steps and setting reachable expectations was also essential when dealing with tense situations that often arose during the pandemic.
“There’s no right answer. Everything’s based on risk-reward scenarios and best efforts, which makes it always arguable,” he said.
What’s next
While Fox, a business executive who has expertise in the medical and finance fields, may not have an official role in the district anymore, he intends to find another avenue to achieve positive outcomes for children. He noted that he worked in the epilepsy field for years trying to find a cure for a childhood seizures, and said helping kids in this manner is a passion of his.
With an increased understanding of schools, Fox said he is also interested in looking into the state’s approach to school funding, which “for the long term, won’t work” and needs structural changes.
In lieu of attending and getting prepared for board meetings, Fox said he looks forward to spending more time with his own children – Gael, 9, and Tana, 6.
Michaelson, a computer programmer and former owner of a data consultancy firm, said he would like to put more time into his volunteer work, including with his church, Cub Scouts and Toastmasters. He said he is also interested in pursuing something in education, “now that I’ve been so deeply involved with it for four years.”
For hobbies, Michaelson plans to do more biking, reading and, possibly, playing some piano, he said.
Jones, a longtime community volunteer, said she will continue following her passions in the fields of education, conservation and health and fitness. She will spend more time with friends and family, get her dog recertified as a therapy pet and take courses at the University of Minnesota as part of its master gardener program.
“I am extremely honored to have had this opportunity to serve the community as a member of the School Board,” Jones said. “Over the last four years, I really worked hard to fulfill their expectations, and to listen to all stakeholders, and to pursue the best strategies for Edina Public Schools.”
Michaelson echoed this sentiment. “It was an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Edina and their children. It was a magnificent privilege,” he said.
He added, “It gave me a real, big glimpse into how education works in the United States, works in a democracy, in a way I hadn’t seen before.”
“We have a great new board of seven coming in,” Fox said. “Anybody’s goal in leadership or governance should be to leave things better than they found it. And I hope that was what I was able to do in my role.”
