Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church & School is close to completing a major aspect of its expansion project.
The 20-acre campus’s newly erected Parish Activity Center building, which includes a full-size gym, preschool, theater stage and space for classrooms and meetings, is scheduled to be completed and open for the 2022-23 school year. To commemorate this stage of construction, the church held a gym floor-signing Feb. 27, inviting its students, church leaders, parishioners and other associated parties to autograph the concrete sub-floor prior to laying down the gym’s wood panels.
“I’m grateful for Our Lady of Grace making a statement that we’re committed to this community, to this parish, to the faith for the future,” Father Kevin Finnegan, pastor of Our Lady of Grace, told the Sun Current. “We’re not about the past, it’s about today and the future.”
Construction of this portion of the church’s master plan, which started last spring, features the Parish Activity Center with the gym, stage and locker rooms, as well as a new connected preschool for children age 33 months to 5 years old, according to church documents.
A “Link Building” is also included in this part of the project, connecting the main part of the church to the Activity Center and providing classrooms, a multi-use atrium, innovative learning spaces for grades seven and eight, as well as a new youth “Frassati” room.
Prior to the second phase, the church underwent campus enhancements and maintenance and the construction of on-site housing for priests in 2020 and 2021 as part of the first phase of the church’s “Advancing Our Mission” master plan, church documents say.
After completing the Activity Center building, the church’s next stage will be to re-purpose the school’s current gym into a new 300-seat cafeteria and a professional-grade kitchen, and to make improvements to restrooms.
In all, these aspects of the project cost about $28.5 million. So far, the church has reached $26.4 million, a sign at the church event noted.
Construction of the project has been carried out by Opus Design Build, LLC, a subsidiary of the Minnetonka-based Opus Group. Pat Rumpza, senior project manager for Opus Design Build, told the Sun Current that the company has worked with Our Lady of Grace for over a decade on projects and hopes to continue to do so as the rest of the master plan is completed.
“We would love to keep working with them,” he said.
A unique aspect of the Activity Center build was that it tied modern construction elements, such as its pre-cast, concrete structure, with a brick façade to match the existing church building, Rumpza noted.
In the fall of 2019, the Edina City Council approved a conditional-use permit and several variances for the multi-phase development plan by Our Lady of Grace, according to the city’s “Agenda: Edina” video.
At the time, Jay Fourniea, director of design architecture for Opus, told the council that the church was nearing its 75th anniversary. As the church continues its pattern of growth, “they’re trying to put a plan in place for the next 75 years,” he said.
In the 1940s, one of the church leaders chose the 20-acres of land where Our Lady of Grace stands. That church member had the option of picking a smaller plot a mile away, but decided “this acre is too small to contain our vision,” Finnegan said.
“I’m grateful for those who’ve gone before us, who have worked their tails off for 75 years, and had a vision, this expansive vision,” he added.
The church plans to undergo other improvements to its facility in the future, but no timeline has yet been established.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
