An organic juice bar will soon open at Edina’s 50th & France.
The shop, Clean Juice, will open at Nolan Mains, a recently developed mixed-use building at 50th & France that has been steadily adding new retail tenants over the past year. The shop, which already has its construction underway, is expected to open this fall.
“We’re just very excited about the location, the company, the core values,” owner Sherri Fink told the Sun Current.
The Clean Juice that will open in Edina is a franchise-owned shop and the first one in Minnesota. Fink, who is from the Chicago area and has children who stayed in Minnesota after graduating from Bethel University, said she and her husband, Ken, had visited them, only to find out that there were no Clean Juice shops in Minnesota. She had frequented one back home, she said.
That’s when Fink and her husband saw an opportunity to start one up. “Our wheel starts spinning,” she said. So, the two moved to Minnesota in February to begin working to open a store.
The store, located at 3943 Market St., is among many shops that have recently opened or announced their plans to open at Nolan Mains. Sweet Science Ice Cream, Scout and Dugo all opened earlier this year. Mr. Paul’s Supper Club, which is a twist on Louisiana cooking, will open this fall.
Clean Juice’s menu features no preservatives and no additives in its organic juices, wellness shots, protein smoothies, acai bowls, avocado toast and quinoa bowls. The store will have transparent windows in the back to show how the juice is made, Fink noted.
For Fink, who was a flight attendant for more than three decades, this will be her first-ever business, she said. But being a flight attendant is “where I get my ability to market and talk with people,” she said.
Clean Juice, which was founded by Kat & Landon Eckles in North Carolina, is faith-based, which Fink said runs parallel to her own values. “My three priorities in life are God, family and my health, and Clean Juice encompassed all of this,” she said. Fink added that scripture is typically written on its merchandise.
Fink said she’s looking forward to being close to her children, who might even help run the business, too. She’s already signed on to open two other Clean Juice bars in the Twin Cities, and is looking at Maple Grove and Minneapolis’ North Loop as possible contenders, she said.
“It’s a very exciting new chapter for me in my life,” Fink said.
