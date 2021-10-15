Excelsior-based Olive’s Fresh will soon open a new location in Edina.
The wood-fired pizza bar, which has been in Excelsior since 2015, will open another restaurant in Edina near the start of next year. The owners plan to make the new location a bit more upscale – with a full-service bar – compared to its current spot near Lake Minnetonka.
“We’re refining our brand and I’m just looking forward to bringing what has been a successful business model in Excelsior to Edina,” John Marshall, Olive’s Fresh co-owner, told the Sun Current.
The restaurant, which received approval by the Edina City Council last month for a liquor license, will be located at the previous D. Brian’s Kitchen spot, 5820 Lincoln Dr., in the northwest area of Edina.
Marshall and co-owner Duff Smith opened Olive’s Fresh in Excelsior in 2015 after the two lifelong friends decided to take on a new business venture together. Olive’s Fresh previously had other locations under different management in White Bear Lake and Marine on St. Croix.
When the two began looking for places to open the first time, they looked at Excelsior and Edina because Smith and Marshall are residents of the respective cities. They also pursued opening a pizza restaurant together because it can fit a wide range of tastes, Marshall said. “We can make many different variations ... so it’s pretty easy to expand our product base but keep it all within pizza,” he added.
The Edina location will have the same menu items available as the spot in Excelsior, but will be able to serve liquors of all kinds – instead of just wine and beer. The menu contains more than a dozen specialty pizzas with a monthly featured pizza.
For the month of October, the featured pizza is The Octoberfest, which includes several types of cheeses, a bratwurst, sauerkraut, a red onion, crushed pretzel and gala apple. When a featured monthly pizza is so popular, it has the potential to be added to the permanent menu, Marshall said.
Marshall said his favorite pizza is the Fongo, which has a garlic and olive oil base with different types of mushrooms, cheese and onions as well as bacon, truffle oil and parsley. The Fresno, a pizza with garlic and olive oil base, different cheeses, fig, red onion, prosciutto, pear and more, is a close second favorite, he said.
The location of the new restaurant will add more food options to an area that is lacking many, Marshall said. “It’s going to be a good fit to the community and that location,” he said.
After settling into the Edina spot, the owners may look into expanding to other areas of the metro, too, Marshall noted.
The new restaurant is expected to open in January of 2022, which Marshall said he’s happy to see as a longtime Edina resident himself. “(I’m) very excited to have this in my hometown.”
