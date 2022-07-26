A noose was found hanging at the Edina Community Center the morning of July 26, according to an email sent to Edina Public Schools staff and families that was provided to the Sun Current by the district.

A district staff member found the noose “harnessed to an implement on the roof and hung in one of the courtyards,” the email’s message reads. “A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm, and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other non-dominant groups. We stand against racism and condemn hate.”

Copyright ©2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments