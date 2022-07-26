A noose was found hanging at the Edina Community Center the morning of July 26, according to an email sent to Edina Public Schools staff and families that was provided to the Sun Current by the district.
A district staff member found the noose “harnessed to an implement on the roof and hung in one of the courtyards,” the email’s message reads. “A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm, and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other non-dominant groups. We stand against racism and condemn hate.”
It continues, “These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change.”
The noose was removed immediately, the email said. The district has reported the incident to the Edina Police Department and is cooperating in their investigation, it adds.
Another racist incident in Edina occurred just last week, when the district was informed about anti-Asian, anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ writings that were found on tennis courts outside the district's Kuhlman Stadium.
“Each act of hate and harm that we have witnessed propels us in our work to realize the One Town, One Family vision where every member of our community feels included, accepted, welcomed, and with physical and psychological safety. We believe that these incidents do not reflect the majority of the members of Edina Public Schools or the City of Edina community," the email said.
The district encouraged community members, parents and students to attend the upcoming One Town, One Family discussion on Thursday, Sept. 22, 5-8 p.m. in the Edina High School cafeteria. The series brings together various Edina community organizations with the YMCA UnitedHealth Group Equity Innovation Center of Excellence to discuss diversity, equity and inclusion.
“It is important that our community join these conversations to demonstrate that these acts of hate and harm do not reflect who we are,” the email said.
