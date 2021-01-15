Edina’s newest City Councilmembers Carolyn Jackson and James Pierce were sworn in last week, kicking off their four-year terms as elected officials in the city.
With a socially distant swearing-in ceremony taking place in the City Council chambers Jan. 4, Jackson and Pierce were joined by Mayor Jim Hovland in taking the oath of office. Hovland, is beginning his fifth term as mayor.
“This was an election about managing change,” Jackson said the following day at the first Edina City Council meeting of the year, addressing the ceremony. “And we’re in a time where we’ve got people moving into the metropolitan areas, we’ve got climate change and we’ve got structural change.”
She added, “My hopes and dreams are about the opportunities that this gives us all to think about how can we have a more inclusive community, how can we be good environmental stewards, how can we leave the future with some innovation. ... I’m just thrilled and I’m honored to have been elected by the people of Edina.”
“I’m really excited about working with each and every one of you. I’m excited to represent the community,” Pierce said at the meeting. Important topics for Pierce, as stated at the meeting, are racial equity, socioeconomic equity and climate change.
He noted, “My hope for my being on the council is that I can impact change not only in those three areas but just make living in Edina better and more exciting for everyone. ... Thank you for supporting me and I look forward to supporting you.”
After the two new councilmember comments, Hovland said Edina is a great place that keeps getting better.
“We want to make sure that we preserve all that we love about Edina, but we also recognize that we need to be continuing to think for and plan for the future while dealing with the issues of our time,” he said. “We’ve got to keep moving, we’ve got to keep pushing ahead and we’ve got to be the town we all dream it should be and we all work hard to make it happen.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.