An outdoor camp program is putting its stake in the ground in the Twin Cities area by operating a new adventure camp this summer in Edina.
Colorado-based Avid4 Adventure, a summer camp program that looks to get kids excited about outdoor adventures and away from screens, announced in December its intent to open in five new markets, including the Minneapolis area. The new camp in Edina will operate out of a host site, Avail Academy, where families will drop off their kids for each daytime excursion.
“That’s the highest number of new markets we’ve ever endeavored to open right in one year,” said Mike Arnold, chief marketing officer for Avid4.
Part of the importance of the camps is “getting the next generation of outdoor adventurers excited about being outside. And that’s something we never want to lose here in the United States,” Arnold added.
Avid4 was officially founded in 2004, and has opened camps across eight states. As part of the program, campers are taught basic and advanced outdoor skills by instructors. And beyond camping, students are also taught techniques for solid judgment-making and problem-solving that are intended to be used throughout their life.
Depending on the market, campers can choose from a variety of different camps, including day camps and overnight camps. Campers are also supplied with outdoor equipment and transported to recreation areas to partake in different activities, like mountain biking, stand-up paddleboarding, rock climbing, hiking and kayaking.
Currently, the Edina location is only offering day camps. But once it becomes more established, Arnold expects to implement an overnight option there, too, he said.
“In year one, it’s let’s get a foothold here, let’s run an excellent camp,” he said.
The Edina-based day camps, which include three different options for kids in kindergarten through seventh grade, may feature activities like hiking, biking, kayaking, canoeing, stand-up paddleboarding and more. For younger kids, creative activities like yoga are also being offered. The options range in duration from one to two weeks, with parents dropping off and picking up their children on a daily basis.
After doing a warm-up activity at the start of the day, kids are transported to outdoor recreation spots for their designated adventure task. Recreation spots are typically no more than 15-20 minutes from the host site, Arnold noted.
“They’ll spend four to five hours in the recreation area, doing the activity being outside ... and just connecting with themselves, making new friends and connecting with nature and the activity that they’re doing,” Arnold said.
Edina’s Avail Academy Principal Steve Groen told the Sun Current he’s looking forward to the school being the program’s host site. The program is “a great opportunity for children to learn new skills, to get outdoors and have an adventure,” he said.
When choosing a new market to enter into, a major consideration is the host site, Arnold said. To choose a location, such considerations include easy access to good outdoor recreation spots and close proximity to a city center within a smaller community.
He added that the camps’ target market is typically families who are “generally predisposed to thinking being outside is really healthy and important.”
Arnold said Avid4 helps kids to feel empowered by allowing them to think through the best answer to a question, such as what to do when riding a bike and the path switches from dirt to gravel. “The instructors work with the kids to say ... ‘What are some things you think you need to look out for?’ he explained.
The answer is to watch the sharp turns, Arnold said.
“It’s just building a skill set of how to make good judgments and good decisions,” he said.
He added that getting kids outside, meeting other kids and making connections is “more critical now than ever” due to feelings of isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zach Weer, a multi-year Avid4 instructor who will now be the Edina camp director, said he’s excited to bring the camp to the Minneapolis-area market.
“Getting kids outside is going to be a lot of fun,” he said. “I feel like (it is) something that is really needed right now, that kids can just be outside, like connecting with others and with nature and kind of with themselves through sports and the different activities that we do.”
The two-week camps typically cost slightly over $1,000 while the one-week camps cost about $530, according to the website.
Although the price may seem expensive, Arnold noted that it buys 60 hours of camp time for the two-week session, provides transportation to the recreation site and covers the cost of site permits, professional equipment and the hiring of trained instructors.
In less than two months since registration opened, the Edina summer camp reached 10-15% of its registration capacity, Arnold said.
He added that it is “very promising being that we’re opening a camp in a new area where people haven’t heard of Avid4 Adventure. So we’re excited to see the registrations build already.”
