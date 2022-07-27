The Nine Mile Creek Watershed District recently completed construction of its stormwater filtration system at Rosland Park as part of its goals to improve the water quality in Lake Cornelia.
The stormwater filtration system, intended to filter out phosphorus before it enters Lake Cornelia, and subsequently, Lake Edina, started operating this month. The system will be monitored throughout the next couple of years, as its operators determine the type of filter that is most effective in straining out phosphorus, a nutrient that, in excess, leads to toxic algae blooms and decreased water quality in lakes.
The district is in the process of monitoring and tweaking ... and optimizing the system,” said Nine Mile Creek Watershed District Administrator Randy Anhorn. “Our goal is to improve the water quality and the ecological health of the lake.”
Throughout the past couple of years, the watershed district has partnered with the city to improve the health of Lake Cornelia and Lake Edina, both of which are shallow lakes that are on the state’s list of impaired waters due to excess nutrients. The initiative, called the Lake Cornelia & Lake Edina Improvement Project, looks to control the levels of nutrients, such as phosphorus, in the lakes, according to a description of the project on the watershed district’s website.
Lake Cornelia has often experienced toxic algae blooms in the summer months, prompting notices by the city and Watershed District warning the public to keep themselves and their pets away from the water. The Watershed District issued its most recent notice for the lake earlier this month, noting that the water contained blue-green algae at levels that could potentially cause short-and long-term health effects.
Actions taken by the Watershed District and the city to address the issue include treating the lakes for herbicides annually to control curly-leaf pondweed, treating the lakes with aluminum, managing goldfish and assessing whether oxygen conditions must be improved, the description on the project’s web page notes.
To specifically tackle pollutants that enter the lakes from stormwater runoff within the surrounding 410-acre urban subwatershed that drains into the lake, the Watershed District placed a stormwater filtration system in Rosland Park. The subwatershed includes Southdale Center, Anhorn noted.
The system uses a vault with three different media types, or filtration materials, to decrease the amount of phosphorus that is coming from the pond to the northeast – called Swimming Pool Pond – that drains into Lake Cornelia.
“We’re reducing that nutrient load,” Anhorn said.
Before going into Lake Cornelia, the water will enter smaller cells with anthracite, a pre-treatment, until it goes through bigger cells, flowing through one of three media types: iron-enhanced granite sand, iron-enhanced aggregate or granite sand with alumina, the description says.
This aspect of the project is unique, Anhorn said, as it will allow the Watershed District to determine which type is best for filtering out phosphorus. And in the future, the watershed may be able to fill two of the cells with the media type it determined was most effective, plus a new innovative type that was recently produced, he noted.
After flowing through the vault, the filtered water will then exit through spouts in the parking lot of Rosland Park into pipes that go to Lake Cornelia.
To help with costs of the filtration system, the Watershed District was given a $96,000 grant from Hennepin County and a $750,000 grant from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources through the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment, Anhorn said.
The water is intended to be moved through the filters for 12 hours per day with a rest period of 12 hours to allow each of the media to dry, he added. It’s important to allow the media to dry to ensure that the nutrients stay bound to it and are removed from the water, said Katie Turpin-Nagel, a water resources engineer from Barr Engineering Company who worked on the project.
The district will experiment with adjustments in drying time to help determine what is necessary for the different media types, Anhorn said.
During times of dry weather – when the pond levels are too low to be moved through the filtration system – water from Lake Cornelia itself may be pumped through the vault to further reduce phosphorus or other excess nutrients, the description says.
Officials with the city and the Watershed District plan to meet next week at Rosland Park to observe the project in action.
“We’re very excited” about the project’s official launch, Anhorn said.
