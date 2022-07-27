Pipes

Filtered water will exit through spouts, located in the parking lot of Rosland Park, into pipes to Lake Cornelia. (Photo courtesy Nine Mile Creek Watershed District)

The Nine Mile Creek Watershed District recently completed construction of its stormwater filtration system at Rosland Park as part of its goals to improve the water quality in Lake Cornelia.

The stormwater filtration system, intended to filter out phosphorus before it enters Lake Cornelia, and subsequently, Lake Edina, started operating this month. The system will be monitored throughout the next couple of years, as its operators determine the type of filter that is most effective in straining out phosphorus, a nutrient that, in excess, leads to toxic algae blooms and decreased water quality in lakes.

Copyright ©2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments