Metro Transit’s proposed E Line, a new arterial bus rapid transit service, will pass through Edina, including commercial nodes such as 50th & France.
The main public transportation operator in the metro area released a draft plan on the proposed E Line this fall. When installed, it would largely replace the highly used Route 6 line. Six of the new stations to be built as part of the proposed plan would sit either partially or fully in Edina, running along France Avenue to the Southdale Transit Center.
The city’s prominent shopping district, 50th & France, is one of those key spots, causing some discussion among business leaders on the impacts of a new station at the corner of France Avenue and 50th Street.
The 13.3-mile line will connect the Southdale Transit Center to the METRO Green Line Westgate Station near downtown Minneapolis and the University of Minnesota. It will be equipped with rapid-transit service, stopping at fewer locations along the line than Route 6. Stops are placed about .4 miles apart, for a total of 34 locations. Buses are intended to run every 10 minutes.
Route 6 buses will continue to be used but will not run down France Avenue, Wooddale Avenue or 39th Street once the E Line begins service.
Planning for the new E Line began in 2018, when a study evaluated the corridor and terminal locations. The resulting route alignment was later adopted by the Metropolitan Council in early 2020. The draft plan released this fall was developed by Metro Transit staff with the input by a technical advisory committee and the public.
Bus rapid transit lines run on “urban corridors in mixed traffic,” the plan said. The E Line will be the fifth line to be operated as part of Metro Transit’s bus rapid transit service when completed.
Each of these rapid-service line stations typically include bus shelters equipped with heaters and lighting, ticket machines and fare card validators, emergency telephones and signs with real-time bus information.
Public feedback on the most recent draft plan closed at the end of October. Metro Transit staff are now assessing the feedback and will come back for further public comment with a recommended plan near the end of January, said Metro Transit Senior Planner Kyle Burrows, who works on bus rapid transit projects.
50th & France location
One of the E Line’s proposed stations is at the intersection of 50th Street and France Avenue, at the heart of the shopping district on the border of Edina and Minneapolis.
One rationale for putting a rapid-transit stop at 50th & France is its high ridership, Burrows said. He noted that before the pandemic, there were about 55 people per day getting on and off at the stop each direction on average. While current ridership is not yet up to that level, Burrows said Metro Transit anticipates it will return.
Business leaders with the 50th & France Business and Professional Association met with Metro Transit planners late last month as part of the operator’s public engagement process about the new E Line. During that meeting, business leaders had the opportunity to hear about the new route and provide feedback.
Some concerns brought up at the meeting and to the Sun Current included the location of the new station at 50th & France, and the impact to storefronts and character of the district.
Currently, the two bus stops along France Avenue are located in front of Athleta and what used to be Sur La Table. As proposed in the draft plan, one of the new stations would continue to sit in front of what was Sur La Table, but the other would be moved to be in front of Anthropologie. Each station would sit just beyond the traffic signals in either direction with a bump-out platform.
Putting the stations just beyond the traffic signals is intentional, Burrows said. It would allow buses to get through the intersection before taking on passengers, “to really improve speed and reliability of service on this corridor,” he said.
Speed and reliability through the new rapid-transit service is a key piece of the plan, which aims to speed up service by 20%, Burrows noted. Buses stopping before getting through the intersection can result in delays of 60-90 seconds per stop. “That type of thing really starts to add up,” Burrows said.
To provide faster service, the implementation of a traffic signal priority system is also being evaluated, the plan said. It would allow the signal to hold “the green light just a little bit longer” for the approaching bus, Burrows explained.
But with buses stopping after the intersection, if that’s the only lane available, cars could become stuck behind them – a point discussed at the meeting with Metro Transit and 50th & France business leaders, according to Judy Johnson, director of business district services for the 50th & France district.
“It’s a highly traveled intersection,” she noted.
Parking was one concern raised during the meeting, too. Some street parking spots will be replaced with the new bus platform, but some will also be added back when the Route 6 stops are replaced, Burrows said.
Another concern brought up was the location of the bus shelters, which could block the the view of the storefronts behind it. Burrows said Metro Transit plans to mitigate disruption to storefronts, in part through its use of clear glass.
“In general, we have in the past very successfully implemented our (bus rapid transit),” including in busy commercial nodes like 50th & France, Burrows said.
Bus shelters do “alter the streetscape,” Johnson said.
She added that at the meeting, the thoughts expressed by business leaders were “making sure that as changes are made, the impacts on businesses would be mitigated to the greatest extent possible.”
The new plan “impacts a lot of people from like traffic and walkability and ... district character,” said Edina resident Scott Busyn, who is also president of Edina-based Great Neighborhood Homes.
Busyn, who did not attend the meeting, suggested moving the stops a block away, calling for better “path of least resistance for that busy intersection.”
Johnson said business leaders in the district are supportive of transit. “We recognize how important it is from a commerce perspective, and just helping workers get into the district and people that want to shop there and just be connected to the region in general,” she said.
The new bus stations will be helpful in expediting trips for people, Busyn said. “I’m definitely for transit as a mode for people to get around and go to their jobs go out for entertainment.”
He added, “I just think people should be aware that … it would impact the look out there.”
A public comment period for the recommended E Line plan will occur near the end of January. A final plan will be presented to the Metropolitan Council for consideration in the spring of 2022.
Construction is expected to start in 2024.
Editor’s note: Judy Johnson sits on the Metropolitan Council as a representative for District 1, which does not cover Edina.
