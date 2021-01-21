New building and construction activity in Edina reached a new high in 2020.
The aggregated valuation for new building and construction in the city totaled $358.5 million last year. As one measure of economic growth in the city, the record valuation means an increased tax base.
This valuation is made up of the value listed on building permits issued by the city during the year. In 2019, the total valuation was $212.7 million and in 2018, it was $348.2 million. The last time the record was broken was in 2018.
According to city data, the building type with the highest valuation total was multifamily residential with five or more units. The building type with the most prevalence was re-roofing, and then internal remodels. The building of new homes – 77 in 2020 – also contributed to this valuation, among other factors.
City staff noted that hail storms during 2020 could have contributed to home modifications. From 2019 to 2020, valuations for re-roofing jumped by about $30 million.
Development projects added about $114 million to the aggregated valuation. This includes, in order from highest valuation to lowest, the Bower Apartments, The Millennium and Amundson Flats.
Mike Fischer, who finished his term as an Edina City Councilmember at the end of 2020, said there’s a lot of home remodeling happening in Edina, which helps keep the city up to date,
“That’s a really good thing,” he said. Fischer is an architect with 30 years of experience in helping communities manage change through planning. He leads the Minneapolis office of LHB, Inc.
City Manager Scott Neal said tax base growth is significant because it benefits property taxpayers in the city by moderating the tax burden.
But tax base growth by itself does not produce a revenue gain, he noted. Instead, it’s a benefit to taxpayers because the growing base allows for a decreasing tax rate while still producing steady or increased tax revenue for jurisdictions.
Both Neal and Fischer hypothesized that the high valuation in 2020 was a result of low interest rates from the Federal Reserve due to the pandemic. The expected rate of return from investments in real estate was also cited.
And Edina is a great place to invest, Fischer said.
“(It’s) close to airport, close to downtown, great schools, great neighborhoods,” he said. “It’s all of the fundamentals that would say, if I’m going to invest, why wouldn’t I invest in Edina?”
Economic growth will occur naturally as long as the city continues to be a great place to live, Fischer added. “As long as you fundamentally have a place that’s welcoming, and quality of life is high, and you’re somewhat business friendly ... all the rest just takes care of itself.”
