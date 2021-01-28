Serge + Jane, an Edina boutique, is relaunching an artist series that initially kicked off last winter but was put on pause due to the pandemic.
The program features a “walking gallery” within the shop, including pieces from several local artists. The idea for an artist series was hatched after the store’s first art show, called “The Big Cherry,” proved a success, according to a store press release.
The art, which was all created during quarantines of 2020, will be displayed on the walls of the store for the next few months. Sheila Petersen, of Minneapolis, and 11-year-old Dylan Barsness, of St. Paul, are the featured artists.
Petersen is a portrait artist. Her collection was inspired from a time in March of 2020 when she traded in plane tickets during spring break to instead travel back home in a rental car. The collection includes female muses of artists, celebrities and friends and family. It talks about perspectives and priorities as an artist. Her pieces will be on display in the shop from the first level up toward the second floor.
Barsness is an 11-year-old St. Paul student who recently had a piece shown at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. He is influenced by street art, pop culture, video games and more. His pieces will be on display from the kids floor up to the main level.
All pieces will be for sale and 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the artists.
