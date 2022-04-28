A motorcyclist who struck an elementary school-aged boy in Edina earlier this month was charged April 13, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court.
Terrence Mather-Lymon, 18, was charged with operating a vehicle with gross negligence, leading to substantial bodily harm of a victim. The 10-year-old boy who was struck had just exited an Edina Public Schools bus and was crossing the street. He was hospitalized with substantial but non-life-threatening injuries, an initial report by the Edina Police Department said.
The criminal complaint provides the following account:
Edina Police officers responded to a collision near the intersection of 55th Street West and Xerxes Avenue South at about 2:44 p.m. on April 11. At the time, officers were aware that a child was injured due to the collision and that a motorcyclist had run through the stop arm of a school bus.
A crowd of people were gathered around the boy and a school bus was parked across the street with its stop arm fully extended, officers observed upon arrival to the scene.
The bus driver said he had activated the stop arm and warning lights. He saw cars stopped behind the bus, waiting for the bus to complete its stop. Then, the bus driver saw two children run across the street in front of the bus and did not see the motorcycle until it was passing the bus.
Witnesses said they saw the boy get off the bus and enter a marked crosswalk. They said the motorcycle was initially stopped with several cars between it and the school bus. The motorcycle then went into an oncoming-traffic lane to pass them and the school bus before striking the boy crossing the street, witnesses said.
The motorcycle traveled at a high rate of speed into the crosswalk, hitting the boy, who flew into the air and then hit the pavement. The bus driver said he estimated that the motorcyclist was traveling 35 miles per hour and thought the boy was either dead or dying due to the impact.
After the collision, the boy was awake and continued to make eye contact with emergency medical responders. He had scrapes on his head and a visible leg fracture that later required surgery.
Mather-Lymon, who was riding a motorcycle for the first time that day and did not have a license, told officers he saw the stopped school bus and the extended stop arm. He said he saw the bus driver extend his arm out the window, and that he interpreted that as a go-ahead for passing the bus.
Mather-Lymon estimated he was traveling 15-20 miles per hour when he hit the boy. He acknowledged in a later statement that he should not have driven around the stopped cars.
The bus driver told officers it would be impossible for a motorcyclist to see his arms inside of the bus.
The complaint states that a video from the bus showing the collision confirms that the stop-arm, brake lights and flashing lights were operating and activated at the time of the crash. It also shows the boy and another student running across the street, when the boy is suddenly struck by the motorcycle and pushed or thrown about 30 feet.
If convicted, Mather-Lymon faces a maximum sentence of three years in jail and/or a fine of $10,000.
A breaking news report on the crash by the Sun Current included a comment by Mary Woitte, spokesperson for the Edina school district.
“Our top concern is the safety of our kids and (we) hope people will be careful around school buses,” she said. “Our concern is for the student and family at this time.”
