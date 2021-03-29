For those who never served their country in combat, it is hard to imagine the perils of a soldier’s daily life.
During the Vietnam War, land mines, ambushes by the enemy and frequent rocket and mortar fire made each day a dangerous adventure.
Greg Moon, a resident of Edina for many years, recently reflected on his most harrowing day in Vietnam. The date, March 15, 1971, coincided with the Ides of March, and the circumstances of that day are still sharp in Moon’s mind.
“It began as a beautiful, sunny day,” said Moon, whose rank at the time was First Lieutenant. “I don’t think there was a cloud in the sky.”
While good weather was revitalizing for the troops, the hours ahead would be extremely challenging, as one soldier in Moon’s 15-man unit was killed by the enemy and 12 others were injured. By luck, and perhaps fate as well, Moon wasn’t struck by enemy fire.
“We were working security for Army bulldozers, about 40 miles east of Saigon,” Moon said. “The mission that day was to knock down everything in sight. The bulldozers lined up like wheat combines, and then took down trees, shrubs and bushes. I was the senior lieutenant in the field, a position I had earned.”
At about 5 o’clock in the afternoon, Moon sensed something was dreadfully wrong. Then he ascertained that 82-millimeter mortars were being lobbed into his unit.
“We had just had a meeting earlier in the day about how to deal with incoming mortar and rocket fire,” Moon said. “I found myself between a sergeant, who had a chest wound, and our computer technician, George from Kentucky, who had a thigh wound. I heard both of them moaning. Twenty feet away from us, one of our soldiers was on the ground and in great danger. There is no question that my life flashed before my eyes. The whole time, I kept telling the men, ‘We’ll get out of here alive.’ What they needed most was positive reinforcement.”
As one of the two soldiers not hit by mortar fire, Moon took charge of getting his men onto stretchers, with the help of medivac personnel.
“Since it was the dry season, and the dust from the helicopter was so thick, you couldn’t see 5 feet in front of you,” Moon said.
The soldiers in Lt. Moon’s platoon were called the Bobcats, and they wore the name as a badge of honor.
Moon had one task regarding battlefield duty – save his men. He and another soldier made the decision to lift one of their severely wounded comrades onto a stretcher.
“We carried him for about a minute until we reached the chopper,” Moon said. “That soldier was the last Bobcat to leave the battlefield in Vietnam. Three weeks later, on April 5 to be exact, we arrived at our rear area, Camp Frenzell-Jones. Our war was over. Another week later, on April 12, our freedom bird lifted off from Tan Son Nhut Air Base at 0330 hours (3:30 a.m.). The lights of Saigon faded quickly as our plane climbed into the night sky. As I tried to rest, reality kept me alert. I was finally leaving Vietnam behind.”
For his heroics on the battlefield, Moon received the Army Commendation Medal.
In acknowledging Moon’s determination in aiding his fallen comrades, company commander Buren Shields wrote: “First Lt. Moon immediately took complete control of the situation and restored order in the element. He then assisted in administering first aid to the wounded personnel and directed their subsequent medical evacuation. First Lieutenant Moon’s actions were in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit and the United States Army.”
The Army Commendation Medal was one of 14 decorations Moon won during an 11-year military career that included not only combat, but also ongoing service in the Army Reserve.
Among his other commendations are a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, a Cross of Gallantry, an Oak Leaf Cluster and a National Defense Medal.
Whenever Moon, who retired from the military as a captain, sees active soldiers and retired military personnel around the Twin Cities and also in his travels, he thanks them for their service and asks them what their experience was like. He especially enjoys talking with those who shared his experience as soldiers in the Vietnam War.
One of the sayings he shares with fellow veterans is, “You can leave Vietnam, but Vietnam will never leave you. At least until the day the Lord takes me home.”
