In a statement sent to the Sun Current May 4, the Minnesota State Patrol re-affirmed its decision regarding a crash last summer that involved Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen (D-Edina) and State Auditor Julie Blaha.
Regarding an alcoholic White Claw can found in Blaha’s vehicle after the crash and whether an open-container violation should have been issued, the State Patrol and Redwood County Attorney, Jenna Peterson, “are in agreement that there is no ability to prove this crime beyond a reasonable doubt,” the State Patrol statement said.
The crash occurred after Farmfest Aug. 4, when Blaha pulled out in front of a semi-truck at an intersection in Redwood County. Blaha’s Jeep Cherokee rolled over into a nearby ditch and she and her passenger, López Franzen, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither driver in the crash was impaired, according to an email sent by a State Patrol official the day of the crash. Blaha blew 0.0 on a Breathalyzer test, the Sun Current reported April 26.
An investigation into the crash resulted in Blaha receiving a citation for failing to yield at the intersection. But as a conservative news website, Alpha News, revealed in an article published last month, an alcoholic White Claw was found in the vehicle, “open, still cold and mostly full,” the article says.
“An open alcohol container was found in the vehicle, … yet nobody was charged with an open-container violation,” the article states.
In response, the Minnesota State Patrol issued an initial statement asserting the crash “was thoroughly and objectively investigated.” The agency has since reaffirmed the decision, providing further details in an email to the Sun Current May 4.
It states that the decision was based on the statutory definition of “possession,” a statement regarding where the backpack and can were located prior to the “rollover crash,” where the backpack was located after the crash and an exception in the state statute that dictates open bottle law.
That exception states that certain subdivisions – particularly those identifying the definition of “possession” and the responsible party for an “open bottle” – are dismissed if “a bottle or receptacle that is in the trunk of the vehicle if it is equipped with a trunk, or that is in another area of the vehicle not normally occupied by the driver and passengers if the vehicle is not equipped with a trunk.”
López Franzen told law enforcement at the time of the crash that the can was hers, saying that she had consumed drinks at the event but none in the vehicle. She said that she “just takes all her trash with her” and “had forgot about it,” according to field reports by State Patrol troopers.
Blaha had told the Sun Current that she believed López Franzen put her belongings, including the backpack, into the back of the vehicle. But “there’s no way to tell after I rolled it,” she said. A field report said at the time of the crash that Blaha could not say for sure that López Franzen’s belongings were in the back hatch of the vehicle.
Blaha and Marc Kimball, director of media and communications for the DFL Party Caucus, have also said the can found by a firefighter in the vehicle referenced as cold that spilled was a can of Cocktail de Fruits, a non-alcoholic fruit juice.
“As I have previously stated, this case was thoroughly and objectively investigated by the State Patrol. Furthermore, an appropriate decision was made by the State Patrol regarding the citation issued to the driver,” Col. Matthew Langer said in a statement provided by the Minnesota State Patrol.
Prior to statements from the State Patrol, Peterson told the Sun Current that her office was initially asked to review the case but was later told the State Patrol no longer wished for her to review for charges and that the agency would be issuing a citation.
She had added that no recommendations or input were given from her office. After receiving the updated statement from the State Patrol, the Sun Current attempted to reach Peterson for clarity but was not successful.
After inquiring about who made the charging decision and presenting Peterson’s differing account, the State Patrol said it submitted reports to Peterson’s office as they were completed. It added that State Patrol Captain Casey Meagher and Peterson met to discuss the case on Oct. 8.
“The result of that meeting was an agreement that the State Patrol would handle it as it normally would. This resulted in the citation issued to the driver by the State Patrol,” the statement said.
