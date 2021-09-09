Minnesota Made Hockey is proposing a new 22,000-square-foot training facility next door to its Edina ice center.
The proposed facility, located adjacent to the existing ice center at 7300 Bush Lake Rd. W., would replace an outdoor rink on the site.
The plan includes a new turf area, locker rooms, restrooms, weight training, a hockey-specific workout spot for stick handling and skating treadmills in addition to a shooting zone and building support rooms, city documents said. The new building would not have an ice rink.
The current center is “a vibrant and very important piece to the hockey community in all of the metro area,” Nick Sperides, of Sperides Reiners Architects, said at an Edina Planning Commission meeting last month. Sperides spoke on behalf of the owner, Bernie McBain, of Invicta.
Sperides could not be reached for comment. McBain said in an email to the Sun Current he has no comment at this time.
The existing ice center, which would remain, has two indoor ice rinks. The Invicta Hockey Institute for young hockey players-in-training operates out of the site.
The center also currently leases a space to the north for hockey training. But the new proposal would allow the center to access training operations adjacent to its main building.
As part of the proposal, the parcel currently holding both the ice center and outdoor rink would be subdivided to create a separate piece of land for the new facility. The existing rink would be removed for the new building.
Subdividing the parcel would allow the project team to secure financing for the development as a separate entity from the center, avoiding the refinancing of the entire facility, according to the developer’s documents.
The project team presented a sketch plan to the Planning Commission Aug. 25, where commissioners provided initial feedback on the proposal. The Edina City Council also provided feedback at its Sept. 9 meeting, which was held after this edition of the Sun Current went to press.
As proposed, the plan would have to request two variances: a parking space variance to install 13 parking stalls instead of the required 110 spaces, and a building coverage variance to have 45% coverage of land as opposed to the maximum per city code, 30%. The site is located within the planned industrial district.
The project team is proposing to create an agreement that would allow people using the training facility to access the parking on the current site. The current site has a “tremendous amount” of parking, Sperides said at the meeting.
Planning Commissioners largely did not see either of the variances as a major concern, but did note the desire to see connections made from the site, located within the Cahill Industrial Park, to the 70th & Cahill neighborhood node to the northwest.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
