Dr. Dash and Kent Whitworth - Dr. Dash Foundation Rotunda

Sita Kantha Dash and Kent Whitworth, CEO of the Minnesota Historical Society, pose for a picture in the new Dr. Dash Foundation Rotunda in the Minnesota History Center. (Photo submitted by the Minnesota Historical Society)

Edina resident Dr. Sita Kantha Dash has always prioritized helping people in his work as an entrepreneur, scientist and philanthropist.

“This is the best way to make history,” Dash said. “Get people involved and together you can do it.”

