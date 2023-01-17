Edina resident Dr. Sita Kantha Dash has always prioritized helping people in his work as an entrepreneur, scientist and philanthropist.
“This is the best way to make history,” Dash said. “Get people involved and together you can do it.”
For the past two decades, Dash has donated funds to the Minnesota Historical Society to preserve Indian and Indian-American history through his charity organization, the Dr. Dash Foundation.
Most recently, the foundation donated $1 million to the Minnesota Historical Society. In honor of Dash’s generosity, the rotunda inside the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul was named The Dr. Dash Foundation Rotunda.
This is the first space the Minnesota History Center has ever dedicated to a person of color.
Dash said that while the rotunda features his name, it is not only a win for him.
“They will not glorify me, they will glorify the community,” Dash said. “I am for the community, by the community, of the community.”
The announcement was made at the Minnesota Historical Society’s annual meeting in November. Dash was also elected to the society’s honorary council, making him the only person elected to the council in 2022.
“In Minnesota, we are a diverse and rich in culture,” Kent Whitworth, director and CEO of the Minnesota History Center, said in a press release. “We thank the Dr. Dash Foundation for this generous gift to help us deliver our mission to create powerful engagement with history to cultivate curiosity and foster a more inclusive, empathetic and informed society.”
The Dr. Dash Foundation has funded a variety of projects, including the construction of the Hindu Temple of Minnesota, the largest Hindu temple in North America, Dash noted. The 44,000-square-foot temple sits on 80 acres of land in Maple Grove and serves over 50,000 community members.
“I wanted a traditional Hindu temple for people to go to just like back in India,” Dash said.
Dash also plays an active role in Edina’s Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce and YMCA, as well as Second Harvest Heartland, a hunger relief organization based in Brooklyn Park.
Nicknamed the “probiotic pioneer,” Dash is internationally recognized for his research and development of probiotics for humans and is credited with popularizing their usage in the US.
Originally from India, Dash moved to the US in 1969 to obtain a master’s in nutrition and a doctorate in nutrition and biochemistry from South Dakota State University. After he completed his graduate studies, he stayed in South Dakota and in 1973, he became the state’s director of food and drug.
During this time, he learned that the U.S. Department of Agriculture was using probiotics, or live microorganisms, to cure E. coli infections in pigs. Based on the biological similarities between humans and pigs, Dash wondered if probiotics could be as effective in humans.
Through years of research trials, he figured out that he was right. “This was groundbreaking for me,” Dash said.
Six years after becoming South Dakota’s director of food and drug, he founded a probiotic manufacturing and distributing company in Minneapolis called UAS Laboratories, which would later become the leading manufacturer and distributor of probiotics in the US and Canada.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.