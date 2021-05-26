Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison gave a keynote address to the League of Women Voters Edina last week, discussing voting rights and police reform.
Ellison, who recently led the prosecution of Derek Chauvin, provided an update on his office’s work in the state and answered questions from attendees at LWVE’s annual meeting on May 20 over Zoom. The state’s lead lawyer divulged on matters such as the prosecution of Chauvin, the threat to voting rights for some Americans and more.
Ellison, who was sworn in as the state’s 30th attorney general in 2019, is the first African American and first Muslim American to be elected to a statewide position in Minnesota. He is known as the “people’s lawyer,” according to the attorney general’s website.
Prior to serving as attorney general, Ellison represented the state’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to 2019.
Ellison started his address to LWVE by depicting the importance of standing up for what is right as shown throughout American history. He mentioned Thurgood Marshall’s 1987 Bicentennial Speech where the Supreme Court justice argued that the founding government was “defective from the start” but became better as people started speaking up through actions like voting. So, people out protesting “are maintaining a tradition,” Ellison said.
The attorney general added that the struggle for some people to hold on to their voting rights has continued to present day, citing recent voting laws passed, like one in Georgia, that limit ballot access in some way.
Relating to other factors that impact voters, Ellison was asked how to prevent gerrymandering as states work on redistricting following the Census results. He responded that his office will fight for fair redistricting.
“Our goal will not be to get a partisan advantage because we don’t need one. I don’t need one. What we need is a fair election and that’s what we’re going to be fighting for,” he said.
Ellison went into depth on his thoughts on the Chauvin trial, adding that sentencing for Chauvin is scheduled for June 25. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd. Ellison said his office asked for more prison time than standard due to the cruelty of the act, such as Chauvin being in a position of power as a police officer and committing the act with children nearby.
He noted that prison “sucks. But you know what’s worse? Being murdered in the streets of Minneapolis.”
Police reform is needed now, such as through the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Ellison said. “It would be a fitting conclusion to this chapter to actually pass that legislation.”
A better relationship between the public and law enforcement is crucial, and that can only be done through trust, Ellison said. He added that there are a lot of police officers who want to do a good job.
In addition to prosecuting the high-profile case of Chauvin, Ellison also recently announced his office’s intent to lead the prosecution of Kim Potter, who was charged with manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright earlier this year. This announcement came the day after the LWVE meeting.
Apart from prosecuting high-profile cases, Ellison noted these are not the only important ones that his office works on. He mentioned that his office is currently suing a north Minneapolis landlord for improper care of 90 properties and has undertaken several COVID-19-related lawsuits throughout the pandemic as restrictions were in place.
Ellison said he enjoys his time as the state attorney general more than his time in Congress.
“People thought I was nuts when I left Congress to go to the state Attorney General’s office and I think it’s the best decision I’ve made in my professional career.”
