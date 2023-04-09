Sixth, seventh and eighth graders of South View Middle School have been working nonstop to bring “Matilda” to life for audience members, rehearsing before school, after school and occasionally on the weekends. (Submitted photo)
Over 120 South View Middle School students are involved in this year’s spring musical “Matilda.” (Submitted photo)
The South View Middle School Thespians are ramping up for their annual spring musical, “Matilda,” which begins showing April 13-15.
“Matilda” marks the first show the school has worked on without having to worry about COVID-19 precautions, such as social distancing and wearing masks.
“This year is the first fully normal show,” Erica Gardner, the school’s musical director, said. “Everything is the way it used to be.”
According to Gardner, one of the biggest changes has been the cast’s ability to perform unmasked.
“Acting is so expressive and I think [masks] really hinders the whole process so it has been really refreshing,” Gardner said. “There’s nothing like it.”
The musical adaptation of the Ronald Dahl 1988 classic children’s book features a cast and crew of over 120 students, according to Gardner.
“About 12-13% of our school is in the show. There’s no other activity that pulls that percentage of kids. So it’s a really welcoming place,” Gardner said.
Auditions for the show were held in January for all grades and since then, the cast and crew have been working tirelessly to bring “Matilda” to life.
“It’s a no-cut policy, so everybody who wants to be in can,” Gardner said. “We make everybody feel a lot more involved than just being in the background.”
According to Gardner, “Matilda” is about “bullying and not letting people bully you and standing up to them.”
The story follows young Matilda and her teacher, Miss Honey, as they both try to navigate a world with bullies. For Matilda, it’s her parents, and for Miss Honey, it’s the principal of the school she teaches for.
“Miss Honey ironically is trying to stand up for Matilda and Matilda ends up standing up for Miss Honey. And so it’s kind of this really interesting relationship between the two of them and how they both need someone,” Gardner said.
Given the show’s message, Gardner said the cast and crew have discussed the importance of standing up for yourself and others. “We will continue those conversations and build on this theme of bullying and talk about how we can take this out into the world,” she said.
South View’s productions are not only popular among the school’s students, parents and staff, but also among other members of the community, according to Gardner. The shows almost always sell out, but they are committed to ensuring that anyone who wants to see the show can, she said.
“We always figure it out. We bring in extra chairs. We don’t turn people away. We wait until five minutes after when it’s supposed to start and then we let people get in there somehow,” Gardner said. “We get a lot of people beyond our walls that will come to our shows.”
For Gardner, seeing the musical transform from early auditions and rehearsals to opening night is “surreal. It’s magical, honestly. They’re really a family and they really take care of one another and they’re super supportive and we have every walk of life as part of our show.”
“Matilda” will be showing April 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. and April 15 at 2 p.m.
