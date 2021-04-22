M Health Fairview opened a new multispecialty clinic this week in Edina.
Located across the street from M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, the clinic will house nine services within the same suite, seven of which are new specialty services to be added to M Health Fairview’s offerings in Edina. The clinic, located at 6525 France Ave. S. #200, opened April 20.
“M Health Fairview is excited to expand its specialty care portfolio on the Southdale medical campus,” said Specialty Clinic Director Jen Elbert wrote in an email to the Sun Current.
The clinic will have specialists in rheumatology, nephrology, endocrinology, mental health and addiction, in addition to colorectal, pulmonary and gastrointestinal care. It plans to also add allergy care to its list of services by the end of this year.
In addition, the clinic will have two dieticians who will specialize in diabetes care and education.
The clinic’s goal is to add even more options for healthcare in the south metro, according to a press release from the healthcare provider. Endocrinology and diabetes education are the only services in the new clinic that are not new to M Health Fairview’s offerings in Edina.
With specialists all in the same building, Elbert said they will be able to more easily collaborate to provide a wider range of patient care.
And, with the clinic located within Southdale’s medical campus, which includes the M Health Fairview primary care clinic, patients will have the ability to see a variety of different specialists all while being near primary care and hospital-based care at the Southdale hospital, Elbert said.
The clinic’s new suite housed a urology clinic several years ago that was not a part of M Health Fairview’s system, Elbert noted.
M Health Fairview has other multispecialty clinics in cities including Minneapolis, Burnsville and Maple Grove.
“M Health Fairview is excited and ready to support and serve the Edina community,” Elbert said.
The Fairview health system has been seeing quite a bit of activity over the past several months, including at its Southdale hospital. In October of last year, the provider announced a loss of $163 million in the first half of 2020. As a result, it said it would alter two of its St. Paul hospitals and cut 900 positions system-wide.
These cuts included the loss of 18 inpatient mental health beds at the Southdale hospital, but that hasn’t kept M Health Fairview from adding new amenities to its Southdale-area medical facilities.
In addition to this new multispecialty clinic, the Southdale hospital launched a new model for emergency mental health care, called EmPATH, last month.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
