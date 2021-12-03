A local hospitality company has expressed interest in opening its first suburban restaurant within the city of Edina’s former public works site – furthering the overall planning for the future of the long-vacant piece of land.
Jester Concepts, which manages Parlour in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Borough and other well-known restaurants in the Twin Cities, presented preliminary plans to the Edina Housing and Redevelopment Authority in late October. Since then, planning for the vacant city-owned site, at 5146 Eden Ave., has continued to take shape – including the commission’s approval of a project management agreement with commercial real estate firm Frauenshuh, Inc. last month.
Though the project is not yet finalized, three of its components have so far been pursued by various interested parties. Those components, which would divide the site into three parcels, include the new restaurant and event facility, a senior cooperative housing development pursued by United Properties and a public green area provided by the city. The three parcels are meant to “flow seamlessly together,” according to city documents.
With the formal agreement reached with Frauenshuh Nov. 18, the firm is now helping the city with project management of the site for pre-design and preliminary zoning. This will eventually lead to a sketch plan submittal for public input, likely near the beginning of 2022.
Restaurant concept
In addition to leading project management services for the site, Frauenshuh was also chosen as the broker for the restaurant/event space aspect earlier this year. The firm put out requests for restaurant operators and reached out to a number of them. Jester Concepts expressed interest in being that operator, the city’s economic development manager, Bill Neuendorf, said at the Oct. 28 meeting.
Jester Concepts, a Minnesota-based hospitality company, has since suggested establishing a restaurant with an “elevated pizza concept.” It may feature an open hearth for pizza and other dishes, a craft cocktail program, wines, a secret/underground bar and a top floor for private event space. An “open flame” feel is also proposed as a main component of the space.
Also proposed is an outdoor patio adjacent to the restaurant that may open up to the public outdoor lawn on the site, according to a presentation by Brent Frederick, chief manager of Jester Concepts, as shown in city documents. The company also suggested working with the city to activate the lawn space with events like concerts, farmers markets, movies, pumpkin festivals and a winter wonderland with a skating rink and stations offering candy and hot chocolate.
“We believe that an elevated concept here at this location would fit well within the assortment of options on the (western) edge of Edina” a Jester Concepts presentation said.
The company would employ the expertise of Shea Design, a design and marketing firm, in the new restaurant, according to city documents.
The company suggested 60-80 parking stalls for the site, using some of the parking spaces from the senior-living building and parking ramp near Jerry’s Foods, city documents said. Valet parking would also be offered.
“My family and my neighborhood have gone without a restaurant on the west side of Edina for far too long and to offer that to my community would be a great honor,” Frederick, an Edina resident, said in a letter of interest to David Anderson, who is leading the project for Frauenshuh. Frederick declined to comment to the Sun Current at this time.
Status of former Edina public works site
Neuendorf presented an update on the status of the former Edina public works site, which has been vacant since 2011, for feedback at the Housing and Redevelopment Authority’s Nov. 18 meeting. Topics discussed included a tentative timeline for the next steps on the project, what needs to be done to prepare the site as well as what the proposed public green space on the site could look like.
United Properties and Jester Concepts have agreed to work with the HRA to create a “conceptual layout” for the site that will be submitted for a sketch plan review near the beginning of 2022. The city is not yet under contract with either of the parties, but is having conversations in “good faith,” Neuendorf noted. After receiving input from the community, the Planning Commission and the City Council, the site team intends to come together to discuss next steps.
If a path forward is recognized, business terms for the real estate transactions required will return for HRA consideration.
Preliminary design documents for rezoning would likely return for evaluation by the second quarter of 2022. Securing financing could also potentially last until the third quarter of 2023, city documents said. All other processes are still tentative.
The city is expected to pay for some of the preparation of the site in order for it to be buildable for new construction. Some of those preparatory aspects include building a new curb line and wider street along Arcadia Avenue, adding soil to match the slope of Arcadia Avenue and building retaining walls to hold up that new soil along the railway.
“As we’ve been meeting with the parties, it’s become apparent that the site is a good location but it’s in bad shape,” Neuendorf told the HRA.
The 35-foot elevation change, which stretches from the northern edge of the site to the south, presents a challenge for the design team, Neuendorf told the Sun Current in an email. The public green space would be located at the highest point, so “extra care is being taken to ensure that foundational infrastructure for this green space will allow a final landscape design that is welcoming, accessible and usable,” he said.
The green space’s main features include permanent public space, ADA access throughout the site, a flat portion for special events as well as portions devoted to public use, private use or a combination of both. Other aspects that could be implemented are spaces for future park structures like a gazebo or toilets, and amenities like a water feature or areas for hammocks.
As the housing and restaurant concepts are not yet finalized, the public-realm features are visionary at this point, city documents said. Proceeds from the potential sales of the privatized sites may need to be used to fund the creation of the new public green space.
HRA Commissioner Ron Anderson noted at the meeting his desire to ensure that the site garners community benefit beyond just green space.
“I would want to hope that we don’t create a facility here where the only attraction is a restaurant and that … there’s a compelling reason to visit the site and that it be part of the community,” he said.
The site has a lot of character, Commissioner James Pierce said.
“We can’t do everything but we can for sure add some value in this space,” Pierce said, noting the anticipated level of feedback on the project.
“We have to be respectful when we get feedback ... and considerate, but don’t let that feedback get in the way of starting with value” like completing the green space and walking path for the site, he said.
Redevelopment of this site will spur change in the area as a whole, Commissioner Kevin Staunton noted. “What we do here is going to leverage what happens around it,” he said.
Figuring out the identity of the green space and how that plays into the hospitality aspect of the site will also be important, Staunton said.
