To curb certain upticks in crimes in the metro and increased resident fears, local leaders have stated their intent to work collaboratively on the issue both in the immediate and long term.
Last week, a large group of mayors, police chiefs and legislators gathered at Eden Prairie City Center to discuss ways to address an increase in property- and vehicle-related crimes as well as violent crimes within the Twin Cities. The event, organized by Edina Mayor Jim Hovland, was an extended session of the Regional Council of Mayors January meeting.
Hovland said the meeting was unlike anything he’d ever seen before – “a Minnesota moment where responsible, determined and caring people gather together to discuss and deal with an issue that is of great concern to all of us.”
And later this month, Rep. Heather Edelson (D-Edina) intends to submit pieces of legislation to try to address such crime trends as part of the upcoming 2022 legislative session, which begins Jan. 31. The bills are part of a larger initiative, prompted by Edelson and Sen. Melisa López Franzen (D-Edina) to jumpstart collaborative action among several suburban legislators to address certain types of crime, problems facing police departments and youth involvement in crime.
“One of the No. 1 things that a government is supposed to do is ensure its safety of its residents,” Edelson told the Sun Current. “That’s why we pulled everybody together.”
Such actions by officials comes after a recent rash of carjackings across the metro, and particularly in Minneapolis, which saw over 600 such incidents in 2021. Two high-profile attempted carjackings – at Lunds & Byerlys locations at 50th & France and in St. Louis Park on the same day in early December by the same suspects – has since stoked fear among community members in the region.
Near the end of December, Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn told audience members during the city’s Town Talk series on public safety that crimes like auto thefts, thefts from vehicles and burglaries, were up in the city. Since the start of 2022, though, these types of property-related crimes have trended downward compared to last year, Milburn told the Sun Current.
Neighboring communities have seen upticks in similar types of crimes last year, and for Minneapolis specifically, this includes a rise in violent crimes since 2019, according to a presentation by Eden Prairie Police Chief Mike Sackett at the mayors’ council extended session Jan. 10.
In mid-December, the mayors of Edina, Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Plymouth signed a joint statement after meeting about a rise in property- and vehicle-related crimes in their communities.
“When one city experiences an increase in crime, it affects all of us,” the mayors’ joint statement said. “Together, we are committed to protecting our residents and preserving the high quality-of-life every person deserves.”
Regional Council of Mayors meeting on public safety
The extended session Jan. 10 following the monthly Regional Council of Mayors meeting stemmed from the southwest suburban mayors’ intent to bring the discussion of crime to the public forefront, Hovland said in a Jan. 14 letter to the Edina community.
In addition to local officials from across the metro, law enforcement leaders in the region also spoke at the event. This included Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson and Paul Schnell, the state’s commissioner of corrections.
A notable announcement to come out of the meeting was Freeman’s intent to revive a late 1990s-era initiative, now referred to as MN HEALS 2.0, which was put in place in 1997 to curb a violent crime surge in what was called the “Murderapolis” era. The acronym stands for Hope, Education, and Law and Safety.
The initiative supported partnerships between police and probation officers, youth job programs, safety centers, business and community leaders, according to a news release from Freeman’s office. The 2.0 version will focus more on violent crimes, and particularly juvenile-involved carjackings. Hovland will be one of the revived initiative’s several participants.
During the meeting, officials called out different criminal justice systems that they deemed to be the root of the problem, the Star Tribune reported. This included some police chiefs who noted that repeat offenders were the main driver of crimes while prosecutors responded that sufficient evidence is needed to press charges in some cases, according to the newspaper.
The issue of crime is “extremely complex – one that cannot be solved by law enforcement or our judicial system alone,” Hovland said in the letter to the community.
“We’re trying to pull together and understand the complexity of the problem and what’s the root of the problem, but what can we do right away to stop that violence that we’re seeing escalating in our neighborhoods?” said López Franzen, who attended the meeting.
López Franzen, who is now the Senate minority leader, said meeting attendees acknowledged a need for accountability. Conversations included thoughts on bail reform when it comes to the issue of repeat offenders, putting violent crime offenders in front of a judge regardless of their age and finding a solution for the prevalence of youth involvement in such crimes.
She added that people also discussed catalytic converter legislation, funding for a task force to tackle property-related crimes and ways to support victims.
The plan ahead “needs to be comprehensive and needs to bring all folks to the table, and quite frankly, done pretty quickly,” she said. “Everyday that we wait, we might have another incident that we can’t afford.”
The group intends to meet again to tackle crime through “coordinated action,” Hovland noted.
New crime legislation
In the spirit of collaboration, Edelson announced late last month that she and López Franzen organized a group of suburban legislators to take a comprehensive look at the issue of crime, its causes and potential solutions.
Each of the suburban lawmakers involved in the group, which includes Rep. Steve Elkins (D-Bloomington), Rep. Kelly Moller (D-Shoreview) and more, is delving into aspects that have been identified as needing further review. That may result in pieces of legislation or lead to further collaboration with other institutions, Edelson said.
Edelson intends to introduce a bill addressing youth involvement in crime. The Motor Vehicle Theft Pilot Program, which would be in place for at least two years, would require juveniles who have committed an auto theft to be detained either in a juvenile detention facility or through electronic home monitoring for a period of time. Juveniles would also be assessed for diversion while in custody, the legislator told the Sun Current.
As part of the working group, Edelson is also examining truancy numbers among youth, as there is typically a connection between those who miss a lot of school and those who are involved in crimes, she said.
A new statute specific to carjacking may also be proposed, she said. This type of crime is classified as an aggravated robbery instead of being its own classification. If it became it’s own statute, it may be easier to understand and track, she said.
Elkins is among the suburban legislators looking into how communities are able to share data with one another. Cities and counties may use different records management systems, making it hard to track crime trends, he said.
He is seeking to establish a working group on the topic to look for ways that cities and counties can share data with state systems to better “identify crime hotspots more easily and identify patterns,” he said.
Though his work may not become a particular piece of legislation, it may inform other bills or be included as a provision, he said.
Other pieces of intended legislation out of the working group include allowing law enforcement agencies to more widely use GPS tracking to pursue a fleeing vehicle, establishing a cadet program to hire recently graduated high school students to train as peace officers, and implementing on a statewide approach to utilize the Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau to help solve auto theft cases when needed.
While the working group is focused on suburban legislators because “the suburbs are experiencing crime in a way that they are not used to,” Edelson said, “crime, to be clear, is not OK in any community.”
Edelson’s goal is to get a portion of the bills in the queue for introduction at the start of the 2022 legislative session, she said.
“It’s looking at, how do we help law enforcement and communities have tools to better promote public safety?” she said.
Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
