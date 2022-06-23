Life Time is reviving a plan to develop a new residential high-rise tower at Southdale Center adjacent to its athletic center and co-working space facility.
The project, in partnership with the mall’s owner, Simon Property Group, includes plans for 32 stories with a total of 300 new luxury rental units under the Life Time Living brand, according to a sketch plan recently submitted to the city of Edina. The project is set to be discussed at a July 13 Edina Planning Commission meeting.
The partnership between Life Time and Simon will “deliver a dynamic residential infill project that will transform the Southdale Mall by providing a curated living project like no other in the Twin Cities,” according to the project narrative in the development team’s sketch plan. A representative for Life Time could not be reached prior to publishing.
Under the Life Time Living brand, the Chanhassen-based health club chain has opened two locations, one in Florida and another in Nevada. It originally proposed an apartment building reaching 20-22 stories at the site of the former Herberger's store at Southdale Center in 2019, following the completion of its athletic center and co-working facility at the mall that same year, according to a report published in Finance & Commerce at the time.
Those apartment plans were later halted, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported in 2020.
The updated project looks to replace an existing surface lot on the northeast corner of the Southdale Center and a Metro Transit bus station on the site. It plans for about 540 residential parking spaces and 85 commercial parking spaces, some of which are interior stalls.
A two-story lobby and leasing center, a “porte cochere,” or covered entrance, bike storage, an outdoor pool and a sky lounge with an outdoor terrace are also included in the submitted plans, released on the city’s Better Together Edina website June 23.
Residents of the new community would gain full membership to the Life Time athletic center in addition to access to residence-specific amenities such as work spaces, dining areas, parking, events and a dog spa, the sketch plan said.
“The integration of co-working, paired with an active fitness center and rooftop beach resort, provides the community with healthy food options, personal training, physical therapy, chiropractic and physical care programs, a full-service Life Time Spa, recovery areas and a range of working spaces,” the development team’s project narrative said. “These assets, combined with this proposed high quality residential tower, will create this iconic healthy village in Edina.”
