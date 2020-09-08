To the editor:
I have known James Pierce since 2015, when our daughters began taking dance classes together. James and his wife, Stephanie, and their three daughters have since become great friends of our family. Through this friendship, I now know that James is a wonderful family man, business leader, hard worker and listener – all qualities that on their own would make James a worthy choice for Edina City Council. But it is his incredible commitment to public service and to the Edina community that sets him apart and makes him an exceptional candidate.
James and Stephanie volunteer for their church, for several nonprofit charities, for Edina Give and Go, for Edina Schools and for JDRF, a nonprofit that funds type 1 diabetes research. To me, James’ dedication to public service is best illustrated by his involvement with JDRF. JDRF is especially dear to both of our hearts as we each have a child recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Immediately after James’s daughter, Jamie, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2018, James began fundraising for the JDRF OneWalk and, shortly thereafter, James and Stephanie agreed to host the 2019 JDRF Hope Gala. With their leadership, the Gala raised a record $1.3 million to help cure type 1 diabetes.
James has the same type of intense dedication to the Edina community specifically. Soon after moving to Edina, James was appointed as chair of the Race and Equity Task Force. James and his team spent a year developing 22 recommendations to address racial, social and economic challenges in Edina, and many were implemented by the City Council. Just like with JDRF, James got involved, worked hard for a greater good and achieved a fantastic result. I know he will do the same as a member of the Edina City Council.
One of James’s favorite quotes is a Greek proverb that says “the true meaning of life is to plant trees without expecting to sit under their shade.” Because James actually exemplifies this mantra, the people of Edina would truly benefit from his involvement on the City Council.
Carrie Lambert
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.