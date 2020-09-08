To the editor:
The health of our community is the most serious issue in this year’s election. COVID-19 has revealed what many already knew – enormous disparities in quality and access add to the costs that we all pay. Protecting our community’s health is now harder due to the lack of national leadership and poor planning in response to this crisis.
My state senator, Melisa Franzen, has my support because she takes this virus seriously. She has served as vice-chair of the Health and Human Services Committee in the Legislature and has proven that she listens to experts and legislates accordingly. She has led on health disparities, drug price accountability and many other issues that affect the health and wellness of our community. She has fought for funding for public health among other critical aspects of the health care delivery system. We need to re-elect Sen. Franzen this November so that she can continue to lead and become chairperson of a Senate committee that will ensure the quickest possible recovery for our state’s health and our economy. She has my vote and I have her back.
Andy Slavitt
Edina
Andy Slavitt served as acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under President Barack Obama.
