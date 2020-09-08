To the editor:
When considering candidates for Edina City Council, voters need to recognize that Edina does not have any kind of area or neighborhood representation requirements. All seats are at-large. This year, and in past years, candidates have run on their opposition to projects that would have influenced the areas where they lived. We need city council members who are not focused on championing one area of Edina more than another or pitting neighborhoods against each other. We need councilmembers who take a comprehensive view of the financial, community, and environmental issues surrounding development.
I am supporting Janet Kitui because her vision is an inclusive one that seeks to make Edina, as a whole, a stronger, more sustainable community. Kitui understands that racial equity, social justice, affordable housing, and high-quality education are all fundamental components of healthy, safe and, vibrant cities. She has lived in the city for many years and her three daughters attended Edina Public Schools. Kitui knows that to build the most vibrant and sustainable Edina possible residents need somebody on the council who will be there for all residents – residents who own homes and residents who rent or lease. Edina is investing in more and more apartment complexes, and it is critical that the growing population of people who rent and lease are heard.
In addition, Kitui has long been a supporter of sustainable development projects – those that ensure increased incorporation of renewable energy technologies. These projects help keep dollars from flowing out of the community to support costly fossil fuels. They reduce greenhouse gas emissions, one of the most significant contributors to climate change.
As a longtime resident of Edina, Kitui has already provided significant amount of time volunteering for the community. She is actively engaged in Edina government, currently serving on the Edina Housing Task Force as well as the Energy and Environment Commission’s Business Energy Working Group. Kitui is ready to serve, and residents throughout Edina would benefit if she were elected.
Please join me in supporting Janet Kitui for Edina City Council. She is all in for all of Edina – www.janet4edina.com
Julie Risser
Edina
