To the editor:
We support Janet Kitui in her campaign for election to the Edina City Council.
She came to Edina because of its excellent schools and its generally progressive attitude towards social, racial, and economic issues. While serving on the Edina Energy and Environment Commission’s Business Energy Working Group and the Housing Task Force, she has gained insights into the processes and plans that will guide Edina during the coming years. Her professional expertise with procurement and logistics will be of value as Edina meets the challenges of the coming decade.
The outcome of the November election will not only include a new City Council, but also, most probably, sweeping changes in government at both the state and national levels. These changes will require responses at the local level, including plans to meet sustainable environmental goals, produce affordable housing for all residents, and settle racial concerns.
Who better to serve Edina than Janet Kitui. She is a black single mother with personal insights into racial equity. She is a renter with aspirations to own a home in Edina, deeply involved with solving the puzzle of affordable housing. She is a parent who wants to leave behind a world that is livable and with opportunities for all. Finally, her professional background will help guide Edina in assessing the quality of future project outcomes.
David and Suzanne Davison
Edina
