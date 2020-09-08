To the editor:
Carolyn Jackson has been a friend and colleague of mine for the past 20 years. I first got to know her when our kids attended Countryside Elementary where Carolyn was actively involved as a parent who cared and listened to families. I invited her to join me on the PTO leadership team and was impressed by her willingness to roll up her sleeves and share the work while contributing wisdom and guidance. She became president of our PTO by request and made a real difference.
Carolyn’s engagement with our schools has remained constant even as our own children have grown to young adulthood. She is dedicated to our schools because she knows that strong schools are an important component of a vibrant community. She continues to lead with an impressive breadth of service.
As part of her many volunteer positions and commission appointments, Carolyn works to ensure sound environmental decisions to address climate change, prudent development as our city evolves, and active solutions for affordable housing. She is committed to civil rights and public health.
The experience that Carolyn has developed is exactly what we need on the City Council. She knows our community well and understands the need to tell the narrative of the decision-making process. Carolyn is a great listener and a dedicated servant leader. Please join me in voting for Carolyn Jackson for Edina City Council.
Regina Neville
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.