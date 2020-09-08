To the editor:
When I think about what defines great leadership, I consider not only what a person has done, but, just as importantly, how they have gotten things done. With Edina Mayor Jim Hovland, our city is lucky to have a leader who shapes public policy through building community coalitions, valuing public engagement, and relying on unmatched institutional knowledge.
I have known Mayor Hovland for many years and in every interaction, he has exemplified courage, dignity and strong leadership. The mayor and I have collaborated a great deal over the past 6 months in our work to protect businesses in our community and partnered to create a working group relief fund for the city to address the many challenges COVID-19 has brought to our city and state. Having worked with Mayor Hovland as a private citizen and as your legislator, I can tell you that he is an extraordinary coalition builder. Someone who possesses both the capacity to imagine a better vision for our city and the technical expertise and attention to detail to make that vision a reality.
From serving as Mayor to chairing the Municipal Legislative Commission and the Met Council Transportation Advisory Board, Jim is a tireless advocate for the residents of Edina at every level of government.
My grandfather always said, “if you want the best person for a job, look at how they spend their free time.” You’ll not be surprised that Mayor Hovland takes his leadership role seriously and is embedded in all corners of the community even while he’s off the clock; you can often catch him attending EHS sports and activities or supporting local causes. In the coming term, I know the Mayor will champion important causes such as advancing equity, advocating for better transit options for aging seniors and tirelessly working to achieve a clean and sustainable environment.
I am honored to support Mayor Hovland in his re-election campaign and encourage my fellow community members to join me.
State Rep. Heather Edelson
Edina
