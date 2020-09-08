To the editor:
Now is the time to get ready to vote and to vote.
To get ready to vote, we remind you visit the League of Women Voters Edina website, lwvedina.org, for information and videos of our upcoming candidate forums on 10 and 17. You may also submit questions on the website or by emailing the League at lwvedina@gmail.com at least one day prior to the forum.
To vote, you have options.
You can vote from home. This is easy and we encourage this option as a way to vote very safely. Go to mnvotes.org to request your absentee ballot as soon as possible. It will be mailed to you and you can fill it out in the comfort of your home. Then you can return it by mail or take it to Edina City Hall to drop it off. Please note, in the 2020 elections you do not need to have a witness sign your ballot unless you register and request your ballot at the same time.
Absentee ballots will begin to be mailed out on Sept. 18 and can be returned as soon as you have completed your ballot. Go to mnvotes.org to track your ballot. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3. Absentee ballots also can be dropped off at Edina City Hall.
We suggest you mail your votes as soon as you have made your decision. Secretary of State Steve Simon tells us his office is prepared to handle the large number of absentee ballots expected. In the August primary, the number of absentee votes exceeded the number of votes cast at the polls both in Edina and across Minnesota for the first time ever.
You can directly vote at Edina City Hall a few days before Nov. 3. Please go to the City of Edina website for details.
You can vote at your polling place on Nov. 3. If anyone is interested in being an Election Judge/Poll Worker, please go to the city of Edina website.
2020 is an unusual year but one thing remains to be done – vote.
Colleen Feige
President, League of Women Voters Edina
