To the editor:
Our stores, Lang’s One Stop Market and Vernon BP, have been forced to sue the city of Edina because the city council acted unfairly, unjustifiably, and unlawfully when it banned the sale of flavored tobacco products.
Lang’s has been an Edina community member for 34 years and Vernon BP has been in operation since 2008. Instead of supporting law-abiding businesses, the city council ushered in a new age of prohibition and made it illegal to sell menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products.
Retail trade associations offered a compromise to restrict the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes, which about one-fourth of Edina 11th graders use. This suggestion was in line with the Edina Community Health Commission recommendation to prohibit just the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. However, city staff expanded the ban to every flavored tobacco product.
There was no justification to ban traditional tobacco products like menthol cigarettes, flavored smokeless tobacco, and flavored cigars, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and the civil unrest. Why not? Because a survey of Edina Public School 11th graders demonstrates that 95% of these students had not smoked a cigarette in the last 30 days, 99% did not use smokeless chewing tobacco, and 99% did not smoke a cigar.
We don’t sell tobacco to underage individuals and to our knowledge have passed every government retail compliance check conducted over the past decade by not selling to an underage decoy. However, our business model depends on tobacco product sales to legal age adults. Moreover, the current pandemic has substantially decreased gasoline, snack, and beverage sales. Taking all flavored tobacco off store shelves will likely force us out of business and our customers will simply drive to Richfield, Bloomington or Minnetonka to buy flavored tobacco products and gas.
While the city operates a monopoly of three liquor stores that sell every kind of flavored alcoholic beverage, the council set a double standard by prohibiting private businesses from selling legal, flavored tobacco products.
With our businesses and our employees’ jobs at stake, the city left us no choice but to file a lawsuit seeking to overturn the ban.
Anita Lang
Lang’s One Stop Market
Mark Olson
Vernon BP
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.