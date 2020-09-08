To the editor:
As longtime Edina residents who have followed city politics for years, we would like to emphasize the importance of the Edina City Council race. Our community’s future will be shaped by the two candidates elected to office.
The council race is non-partisan. While political parties will try to label candidates, in this time of great political divide, the qualities most important for prospective city council members are not represented by labels but rather their values and past actions.
Edina needs a candidate who will consider the long-term effects decisions have on our community – a candidate who will seek and assimilate new information, engage residents through open and honest discussion, and make decisions based on data and community input.
Worthy of examination is the current Council’s penchant for dense, indistinguishable development. The pandemic has had an extensive impact on office buildings, retail sites, and multi-family housing. In recent years, Edina has developed numerous luxury housing complexes, including senior housing, many with retail components. Significant vacancies in office space and amenity-laden apartments brought on by COVID-19 and work/lifestyle changes will remain and have consequential effects on taxing and city planning.
At this pivotal time we need wise city leaders with a vision for the future that is not simply more of the same. Joshua Ahlberg has the values, vision and experience with citizen-led engagement to guide the city through important decisions impacting our community’s future. As a father of young children, Joshua is invested in the ongoing consequences of city decisions on our schools and community.
Joshua’s work on the Braemar development proposal illustrated his ability to bring people together, listen openly, examine the issues, and consider the consequences of the proposal. We need those skills in our city council.
We strongly support his candidacy and invite you to learn more by visiting Josh’s website at ahlbergforcouncil.com and viewing the League of Women Voters candidate forum, scheduled for Sept. 17, at LWVedina.org.
Thank you for your consideration of this important non-partisan election.
Virginia Kearney
Stephanie Mullaney
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.